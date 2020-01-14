High school basketball: Onalaska boys hand Tomah its first MVC loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“(Stuttley) wasn’t catching it on the block,” Tomah coach Brad Plueger said. “... But when he can go either out or he can go on the other side and finish so high up around the rim with such strength, that’s a tough thing to do. It’s probably the one kid that we really struggled with the matchup with.”

“We knew we had a big size advantage, and we saw on film that they didn’t really have good post defense, (but) that’s where our strengths are,” the 6-foot-5 Stuttley added.

Arenz, who hit a pair of 3-pointers during the early second half run, had 17 points, as did junior Sam Kick. Arenz and Kick made four 3s each, and Onalaska hit 13 3s as a team. Junior Evan Gamoke had nine points, all on 3-pointers.

Tomah sophomore Dustin Derousseau had a team-high 12 points, seven of which came in the first half, and junior Kade Gnewikow added eight, all of which came in the first half as the Timberwolves tried to keep pace with the Hilltoppers.

A 3-pointer from Tyler Torkelson put Tomah up 8-6 early, the Timberwolves’ only lead of the game, before a 3 from Kick gave the lead back to Onalaska.

Tomah kept the deficit under five points until about midway through the first half, and a pair of free throws from Gnewikow narrowed it to 17-14.