High school basketball: Onalaska boys, La Crosse Aquinas girls still No. 1 in AP rankings

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team and the Aquinas girls team stayed atop their respective divisions in the latest Associated Press state rankings, which were released Monday.

The Hilltoppers (13-1) received seven of eight first-place votes in Division 2, as did the Blugolds (15-1) — who on Saturday beat Beaver Dam, which dropped to No. 2 in Division 2 as a result — in Division 4.

Onalaska, which has won nine games in a row after beating Chippewa Falls and Holmen last week, is still one spot ahead of Central (9-3). The Red Raiders are tied with Seymour, which received one first-place vote, at No. 2 in Division 2. Central, which went 1-2 in the Montverde Invitational in Florida late last week, plays Minnehaha Academy on Saturday.

In Division 5, Bangor and Blair-Taylor boys held steady at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively. The Cardinals are still undefeated at 12-0, and the Wildcats, whose only loss came to Bangor, are 10-1.

Like Aquinas, the Melrose-Mindoro girls held its spot in Division 4. The Mustangs (13-1) are ranked fourth.

In Division 2, Onalaska (11-3) stayed at No. 6, while Central did not receive any votes after getting one vote last week. The Red Raiders lost to West Salem on Thursday.