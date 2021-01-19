High school basketball: Onalaska boys move into top D2 spot in AP rankings; Aquinas girls No. 1 in D3

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team (8-0), which beat Division 1 Menomonee Falls at the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday, has vaulted into a tie for first place in Division 2 in this week's Associated Press state rankings.

The Hilltoppers were fifth last week and are tied with Whitefish Bay for the No. 1 spot. The Blue Dukes (13-1) received four first-place votes, while Onalaska received three.

Tomah (11-4), which opened the calendar year with three losses in its first four games, has won two in a row and moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 in Division 2.

The rankings revealed bigger shakeups than normal weeks due to the WIAA reassigning teams to divisions after taking out schools not competing in the upcoming tournament season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blair-Taylor (10-1) and Cashton (11-1) remained in Division 4 and are tied for fifth place there. Aquinas (7-3) moved up to Division 3 and received votes, but did not make the top 10. Onalaska Luther (8-0) received votes in Division 4.

The Aquinas girls (13-0) moved up a division and took over the top spot there. The Blugolds, who were ranked first in Division 4, are now ranked first in Division 3.