With no varsity reserve game as a lead-in, no pep band to lead the student section and a late-arriving crowd due to another blanket of snow, it’s not surprising the on-court play early on reflected the dreary atmosphere outside Onalaska High School Friday night.
It took almost the entire first half, but the Hilltoppers finally found the spark they needed to run away with a 78-38 victory over New Richmond in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
Second-seeded Onalaska (19-4) will host the third seed River Falls (16-6) in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
After the Tigers (14-10) made a lay-up after a spread-out, four-corners offensive set to cut the Hilltoppers lead to 10-8, with 6 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half, a switch was flipped. For some reason getting beat on that possession seemed to ignite Onalaska on both ends of the floor.
The Hilltoppers closed the first half on a 25-2 run, and opened the second with a 10-0 run to balloon its lead to 45-10 with 15:35 left.
“It was 10-6, they called a timeout and went four corners on us and got a layup and I thought, 'Oh boy, this could get ugly,'” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “We made some adjustments on defense, started trapping and turned the pressure up. We got the pace where we needed to get it to and it took off from there.”
As they pulled away, the Hilltoppers drained 14 of 18 field-goal attempt in its decisive run, highlighted by senior Hank Olsen’s 13-second sequence that included a four-point play, a steal, and a layup in the closing minutes of the first half.
Sophomore Gavin McGrath established himself as a force on both ends, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, punctuating the Hilltoppers’ run with a lob dunk off an assist from junior Dakota Mannel.
“We just had to pick it up. It was pretty bad in the beginning,” McGrath said. “Defensively we played pretty bad, but offensively we were way worse in the beginning, but we picked it up.”
Having the 6-foot-9 sophomore clogging the lane helped the likes of Tyrell Stuttley and Carson Arenz take some chances on defense in order to get out in transition.
“If you’re going to trap and pressure, you’re going to need some sort of rim protection,” Kowal said of McGrath. “He was able to alter and block shots, and it’s nice to have a big guy really anchor the back of our defense like that.”
Stuttley added 12 points, including a pair of booming dunks in transition, while Arenz added eight points. The starters ceded to the reserves early in the second half, where the likes of junior Isaac Helixon (eight points) and freshman Michael Skemp (six points) helped stretch the lead, with 12 players scoring for Onalaska.
“When you’re going back-to-back like that, it’s nice to be able to rest guys,” Kowal said of the second half. “The guys should have no excuses and they’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
River Falls topped Ashland 69-52 in its regional semifinal, and will come to Onalaska as the champions of the Big Rivers Conference.
“They won that league, and the Big Rivers is solid,” Kowal said. “They’re tough, and they do some things that we have a hard time with, so it will be a good matchup.”