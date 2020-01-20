High school basketball: Onalaska boys overtake La Crosse Central for No. 1 in AP state rankings

Fresh off its win over Central on Friday night, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team leapfrogged the Red Raiders for the top spot in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press state rankings, which were released Monday, while the Aquinas girls held steady at No. 1 in Division 4.

The Hilltoppers (11-1) received six first-place votes and hosts Chippewa Falls on Tuesday before an MVC matchup with Holmen on Friday night. Onalaska is alone atop the MVC standings at 5-0.

Central (7-1, 3-1 MVC), which received no first-place votes, fell to No. 2 and plays at Tomah on Tuesday before traveling to Florida for the Montverde Invitational.

Bangor (10-0) took sole possession of the No. 2 spot in Division 5 after being tied with Randolph last week. Blair-Taylor (8-1) remained at No. 4 in Division 5.

The Aquinas girls (12-1, 5-0 MVC) received all eight first-place votes in Division 4. The Blugolds continue conference play against Logan and Sparta this week before a date with Beaver Dam, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 2, on Saturday. Melrose-Mindoro (11-1) fell from No. 2 to No. 4 in Division 4 after a loss to Black Hawk, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 5, on Saturday.