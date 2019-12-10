High school basketball: Onalaska boys pull away from La Crescent-Hokah to win home opener

ONALASKA — It took a little time for the Onalaska High School boys basketball team to get rolling in its home debut on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers weren't as sharp as they wanted to be while hosting a nonconference game against La Crescent-Hokah, and coach Craig Kowal was reminding them of that fact after nearly every possession.

But Kowal did so with the confidence that his team would find its way, and it did on the way to a 68-40 win over the Lancers.

"It was our defense," Onalaska junior Sam Kick said when asked what allowed the team to pull away from what was a two-point game midway through the first half. "Our press allowed us to speed things up and make (the Lancers) go faster than they wanted. It got them out of their comfort zone."

Kick made two 3-pokinters and scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half to help the Hilltoppers improve to 2-0. Junior Gavin McGrath led Onalaska with 15 points and thunderous dunk in the second half.

While the press didn't create plenty of turnovers, the Hilltoppers did their best defensive work in the paint. La Crescent-Hokah's Luke Schwartzhoff and Zach Todd were held to a combined 15 points.

