High school basketball: Onalaska boys throttle Reedsburg in season opener

“Everyone played well in their role and did the little things for us.”

Defensively, Onalaska suffocated Reedsburg throughout. The Beavers had 16 turnovers in the first half, and 11 of them were Hilltoppers steals. It took Reedsburg more than five minutes to score its first points, and Onalaska held the Beavers scoreless over the following six-minute stretch.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball,” Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow said. “We had probably 30 turnovers tonight.”

Kick frequently matched up with senior guard Zach Bestor, Reedsburg’s leading scorer at 15.3 points per game going into Tuesday, and held him to three points. The Beavers had no players in double figures.

“We lost a couple really good defenders last year — three good defenders — so I wasn’t sure how locked in we’d be on that end, but I was really impressed,” said Kowal, whose team started the game with a 21-2 run and led 35-12 at the half.

The Hilltoppers have a quick turnaround and play at Eau Claire Memorial on Wednesday night. And while Onalaska was happy simply to be back on the court after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of its season, the team is motivated to pick up where it left off a season ago.

“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder,” Desmond said. “Last year was an unfortunate end to the season, so we’ve got a lot to prove still. We didn’t get to finish the way we wanted to last year, so this team, hopefully we can do it.”

