The fieldhouse, with its bleachers filled behind rows of chairs on each side of the court, was buzzing before the Central and Onalaska high school boys basketball teams tipped off in their WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Logan on Thursday.
Spectators counted down the final 10 seconds of each minute as 7 p.m. approached, and screams followed the buzzer as it sounded.
The intensity only grew from there as the second-ranked Red Raiders and seventh-ranked Hilltoppers battled it out for a third time this season needing a win to play another game.
After Onalaska junior Tyrell Stuttley and the other 1,600-plus in attendance watched his three-quarter-court shot bounce off the backboard and rim as time expired, Central had survived a 54-51 victory and the chance to fight another day.
Had the shot fallen through the hoop, a legendary night would have gotten bigger. The fact that it didn’t took nothing away from the 36 minutes of basketball that was just showcased.
The atmosphere and play on the court lived up to the hype.
“We executed our game plan to a T,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said after his team’s season ended at 20-5. “It’s hard to ask for more than that.”
It was physical and competitive from the opening tip to Stuttley’s last shot. The Red Raiders (23-2) led, then the Hilltoppers (20-5) took the lead. Central came back, but Onalaska didn’t go away.
The two 3-pointers that Onalaska senior Jonathan Flanagan made in the final minute will be with him forever. Flanagan’s shooting from the 3-point line — he made six — was remarkable.
But the Red Raiders, who play a sectional final against Merrill (21-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wausau East, put together a successful run when necessary — they always find a way to do that against Onalaska — to complete the season sweep.
This time it was a 12-3 run after the Hilltoppers took a 39-34 lead on a Stuttley basket with 8 minutes, 41 seconds left. That was the only time the Red Raiders really got into an offensive rhythm, and an inbounds play that included a Johnny Davis dunk off a pass from Terrance Thompson not only gave Central a 50-45 lead with 1:18 left, it brought the house down.
“I just saw Johnny cut, and I had to get him the ball because I knew he’d put it down,” said Thompson, who scored 14 points. “I knew it was going to get the crowd into it. It got us pumped up, and it really got the bench going.”
The Hilltoppers kept themselves in good spots consistently with a deliberate and patient offense. Onalaska didn’t take the air out of the ball for minutes at a time, but they had no problem holding it for a minute or more to get the shot it wanted.
The Hilltoppers moved the ball well and did a fantastic job of keeping it away from the hands of Noah Parcher and Jordan Davis — both very good perimeter defenders — until it found preferred shots.
But give Central's defense equal credit. It remained patient and defended all the way through possessions instead of getting frustrated and doing something to hurt the cause.
"Our guys were disciplined defensively," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "They were getting tired and wearing down — we didn't go to our bench as much as we normally do — they stepped up and got it done."