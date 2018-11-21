ONALASKA — It was no coincidence that once the Onalaska High School girls basketball team was able to find its rhythm, the Hilltoppers were able to pull away from Chippewa Falls on Tuesday night.
Onalaska used a 13-0 run in the first half to build a lead, and the Hilltoppers rode that momentum to a 73-58 nonconference victory over the Cardinals at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
“We want to play fast, but I thought we played rushed,” said Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling, who is in his second season as the Hilltoppers’ coach. “Once we slowed down just a bit and started moving the ball, it’s fun to watch.”
Junior Lexi Miller scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the first half for Onalaska (2-0), including back-to-back 3-pointers shortly before the halftime break where the Hilltoppers led 39-30.
Schmeling said that hustle plays and improved rebounding in the second half helped Onalaska distance itself from the Cardinals (0-2), as the Hilltoppers grew their lead to 20 points with just under five minutes to play.
“We’ve got tough kids, and they’re going to play hard every second of every game,” Schmeling said. “They might not always play well, but they’re always going to give maximum effort. If you do that, you’re going to do some good things.”
Miller connected on four 3-pointers for Onalaska, which shot 9-for-20 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Olivia Gamoke added 15 points, including two 3-pointers, while Kenzie Miller scored 11 points for the Hilltoppers’ balanced offensive attack.
“We’ve got a lot of gifted offensive kids, and some kids will shoot well one night, and not shoot well the next,” Schmeling said. “I really believe that on any given night, we can have one of six or seven different kids lead us in scoring. Balance is great, and I don’t think teams can key in on one kid for us, and that’s a great benefit.”