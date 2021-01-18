High school basketball: Onalaska girls battle back to beat MVC rival Holmen

Onalaska led by 10 after Gamoke hit a triple from the left corner midway through the first period, but the Vikings responded with a 10-0 run to even the score at 26. Garrity made a free throw to give the Hilltoppers the lead again, but Holmen scored eight straight to go up 34-27.

Jahr’s presence in the post helped fuel those runs, while Onalaska went nearly eight minutes without a field goal.

“We’ve got to find that consistency,” Shane Schmeling said. “We’re really good sometimes. But as good we look sometimes, it can go the other way.”

The Vikings led 37-34 at half and were able to withstand a few runs from the Hilltoppers. Holmen responded well after Onalaska tied the game first at 48 and then at 55, but the Hilltoppers’ final run was decisive.

“We talked about needing a bounce-back game,” Schmeling said. “... I’m just really happy to get out of here with a win. Holmen’s got a nice team. It’s always good to win on the road. Hopefully this builds a little momentum for us, and we get on a little run here.”