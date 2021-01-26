High school basketball: Onalaska girls beat Rhinelander as Gamoke scores 1,000th point

ONALASKA -- After the up-and-down 48 hours that the Onalaska High School girls basketball team endured, it wasn’t too surprising to see the roller-coaster of a game that the Hilltoppers found themselves in on Tuesday night.
At the end of it all, Onalaska was able to hold off a scrappy Rhinelander team with a 68-59 nonconference victory at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse, and circle around senior Olivia Gamoke on John Shelton Court as she celebrated becoming the sixth player in team history to score 1,000 points.
The night was originally supposed to be an MVC showdown between Onalaska (9-3) and Aquinas, but with the Blugolds in a quarantine, the Hilltoppers quickly found Verona as an opponent for Tuesday night.
But Monday’s snow storm rolled in and pushed Verona’s scheduled game against Prairie du Chien back 24 hours, leaving Onalaska — once again — without an opponent.
Thanks to some help from the Wisconsin girls basketball community on Twitter, Schmeling and Hilltoppers AD Jason Thiry were able to connect with the Hodags on Monday afternoon, and roughly 24 hours later, Rhinelander was in the house to face Onalaska.
“I was to the point where I was just like, we haven’t had a lot of practices, let’s just get three good practice days in a row,” Schmeling said. “Then (Thiry) called and said ‘They’re willing to come here, do you want to play?’ and I said sure.”
With all that in mind, it wasn’t surprising to see the Hilltoppers struggle to initially find their groove. Onalaska led 19-17 early and was able to finally stretch its lead to double-digits at 31-21 just before halftime, but a quick spurt by Rhinelander (11-11) to start the half closed the lead to six and left the Hilltoppers needing something positive.
The 14-0 run that followed helped Onalaska open a 51-31 lead, which Gamoke, a Sioux Falls commit, said was a direct result of the Hilltoppers’ defense.
“I think for us, it’s definitely defense,” Gamoke said of being able to flip the switch. “Defense for us leads to our offensive success. Once we have our heads on (straight) on that end of the floor, I think that leads to our offense.”
Schmeling pointed to that run, which lasted just over four minutes in the second half, as a bright spot, but added that Onalaska will need more of a sustained effort to string together wins in the upcoming WIAA Division 2 tournament.
“What I talked to them about after the game is that I see it, but I see it for three minutes,” Schmeling said of the Hilltoppers’ play. “We’re too far into the season to still have these ebbs and flows. We have to find a more consistent level of play. You get to tournament time, and you go home after a game like that.”
The Hodags were able to threaten again behind senior Rebecca Lawrence and her game-high 28 points, but Gamoke hit a step-back jumper — her 1,000th points of her career — and followed with a steal, and a lay-up to push the lead back to 16 at 57-43.
Being in an intense flow of the game, Gamoke said she was caught a bit off guard when the long buzzer sounded to pause the game to honor her achievement.
“The game stopped and I had no idea," she said. :It was cool, I just had no idea it was coming."
“Every girl that I’ve played with, it’s been super fun, especially this past year. It’s been really fun to see the success we’ve had so far. It’s been all about having the (right) mentality all four years, and having effort that’s helped me get to the 1,000 points.”
Senior Molly Garrity added 12 points for Onalaska, while junior Ava Smith had eight points and juniors Devyn Schmeling and Jamia Dillard had seven each.
The Hilltoppers needed just about every one of those points, as the Hodags were able to cut the deficit to six points with just under a minute to play.
With round two against Holmen scheduled for Thursday, Schmeling said there won’t be much time to have the practices that he’d like to help sort out the defense, so it will be about picking spots where he and the coaching staff thinks the Hilltoppers can improve.
“It’s challenging. We’re really trying to dial in on what we’re trying to improve on, and for us, it’s the defensive end of the floor. I think we’re fine offensively, but I was disappointed with our defense tonight,” Schmeling said. “We just have to play at a higher level more consistently. For five minutes, we looked great, but there’s 36 minutes in a game.”