High school basketball: Onalaska girls beat Rhinelander as Gamoke scores 1,000th point

With all that in mind, it wasn’t surprising to see the Hilltoppers struggle to initially find their groove. Onalaska led 19-17 early and was able to finally stretch its lead to double-digits at 31-21 just before halftime, but a quick spurt by Rhinelander (11-11) to start the half closed the lead to six and left the Hilltoppers needing something positive.

The 14-0 run that followed helped Onalaska open a 51-31 lead, which Gamoke, a Sioux Falls commit, said was a direct result of the Hilltoppers’ defense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think for us, it’s definitely defense,” Gamoke said of being able to flip the switch. “Defense for us leads to our offensive success. Once we have our heads on (straight) on that end of the floor, I think that leads to our offense.”

Schmeling pointed to that run, which lasted just over four minutes in the second half, as a bright spot, but added that Onalaska will need more of a sustained effort to string together wins in the upcoming WIAA Division 2 tournament.

“What I talked to them about after the game is that I see it, but I see it for three minutes,” Schmeling said of the Hilltoppers’ play. “We’re too far into the season to still have these ebbs and flows. We have to find a more consistent level of play. You get to tournament time, and you go home after a game like that.”