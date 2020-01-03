High school basketball: Onalaska girls fight off La Crosse Logan

The Onalaska High School girls basketball team didn't do much of anything that lived up to its own standards on Friday, but that didn't stop it from picking up a significant victory.
The Hilltoppers didn't defend they way they can, didn't shoot the ball as well as they can and didn't move the ball around the floor sufficiently, but they held on to beat Logan 71-59 at the Logan fieldhouse.
While part of the problem was certainly the Hilltoppers, another was the Rangers.
Logan (8-2, 2-2) took advantage of Onalaska's defensive lapses and hung with a team it hasn't beaten since Feb. 9, 2012 -- now a string of 16 straight losses -- well into the second half.
"These first games after Christmas, this is what they look like," Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. "We weren't in a rhythm, and I was very disappointed in our defense in the first half.
"That's where everything has to start for us. We'd been doing it all year but not tonight, and we definitely have to get better at it."
Schmeling also acknowledged the fight in the Rangers, who were within seven points with 6 minutes, 26 seconds remaining.
"I want to give a lot credit to (Logan coach) Abby (Wiedman) because she has done a fantastic job with those kids. Credit to the Logan kids, too, because they have come miles from where they were last year.
You have free articles remaining.
"She's changed the culture, and that's where it starts."
So how did the Hilltoppers (7-1, 2-1), who find themselves tied with Central (9-2, 2-1) for second place in the MVC, pull out the victory?
They put their foot down after Jojo Davis found Ally Erickson open for an easy basket that cut Onalask'a lead, which was 16 points at one stage, to 60-53.
The Hilltoppers scored on the next three possessions, getting a drive to the basket and 3-pointer from Lexi Miller and a hoop in the paint from Kenzie Miller to seize control.
Onalaska scored 11 of the last 17 points to win the first game it played since a Dec. 20 loss to Aquinas.
Sophomore Ava Smith led the way with 16 points, while Kenzie Miller added 14 and Lexi Miller and Olivia Gamoke 11 each for the Hilltoppers, who play Melrose-Mindoro (7-0) in a 5:30 p.m. game at UW-La Crosse on Saturday.
Smith was the catalyst in the first half as Onalaska put together a 38-32 lead. Smith made a pair of 3-pointers, and Onalaska neded them after Jazzy Davis and Erikcson closed out the half with consecutive baskets on Logan's final possessions to get within 38-32.
The Rangers were led by a 16-point performance by Jazzy Davis. Claire Borsheim and Jenna Davis added eight apiece.
Lexi Miller set Onalaska on the right path in the second half with a basket, offensive rebound, steal, assist and defensive rebound on the first four possessions.
"She's the kid who does that for us," Schmeling said. "One more than one occasion when we have struggled, she's been the one to assert herself and get us going. I'd like to see her be that aggressive right from the get-go."