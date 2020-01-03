High school basketball: Onalaska girls fight off La Crosse Logan

The Onalaska High School girls basketball team didn't do much of anything that lived up to its own standards on Friday, but that didn't stop it from picking up a significant victory.

The Hilltoppers didn't defend they way they can, didn't shoot the ball as well as they can and didn't move the ball around the floor sufficiently, but they held on to beat Logan 71-59 at the Logan fieldhouse.

While part of the problem was certainly the Hilltoppers, another was the Rangers.

Logan (8-2, 2-2) took advantage of Onalaska's defensive lapses and hung with a team it hasn't beaten since Feb. 9, 2012 -- now a string of 16 straight losses -- well into the second half.

"These first games after Christmas, this is what they look like," Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. "We weren't in a rhythm, and I was very disappointed in our defense in the first half.

"That's where everything has to start for us. We'd been doing it all year but not tonight, and we definitely have to get better at it."

Schmeling also acknowledged the fight in the Rangers, who were within seven points with 6 minutes, 26 seconds remaining.