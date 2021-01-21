High school basketball: Onalaska girls hand La Crosse Central its first loss of the season

ONALASKA — Olivia Gamoke cut from the right wing to the top of the key, but her defender didn’t follow.
The Onalaska High school girls basketball senior guard doesn’t get very many wide open looks from beyond the arc — and for good reason.
Gamoke caught the reversal pass, realized she was unguarded and made Central pay with her fourth and final 3-pointer of the game.
The Hilltoppers made seven triples, and that one from Gamoke sparked a run of 13 unanswered points in the second half, which helped Onalaska pull away for a 48-33 MVC win on Thursday night.
With the win, the Hilltoppers improved to 7-3 overall and 6-0 in the conference while handing Central (3-1, 2-1) its first loss of the season.
“Getting the ball in the paint and kicking out for the open shots was key this game,” said Gamoke, who finished with a game-high 16 points. “I know Ava Smith had a bunch of wide open 3s, Molly Garrity, Devyn (Schmeling), we all just were wide open and created off of each other, which was huge in the second half.”
Garrity, a senior, nearly matched Gamoke with 15 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Smith, a junior, made two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
Both were key in the Hilltoppers’ second-half burst.
After Gamoke’s triple, Garrity scored twice in transition — first on a feed from Schmeling and then from Gamoke — before Gamoke found her classmate on a backdoor cut that put Onalaska up 38-25 with 8 minutes, 54 seconds to play.
“Molly is just so good in transition, in the open court,” said Hilltoppers coach Shane Schmeling, who earned his 150th career win. “Her and (Gamoke) play really well off each other. They had a couple backdoors tonight. They just know where each other is going to be all the time.
“I mean, as a coach, that’s nothing we’ve taught them. It’s fun to watch, it really is.”
Devyn Schmeling followed with a lone free throw, and Smith buried a 3 from the left corner to push Onalaska’s lead to 17 points with 7:51 to go.
Central sophomore Brittney Mislivecek made a pair of free throws a few minutes later to end her team’s scoring drought, but Central went more than 12 minutes without a field goal in the second half.
“Our defense was still solid, I think. Only giving up 48 is pretty solid,” Central coach Quartell Roberson said. “Our offense right now, we’ve got to figure out where we’re at.
“We’re still trying to figure out this team. And losing the summer, losing the fall workouts that somebody runs for us, you can see it now.”
The Hilltoppers took advantage with its opportunistic defense and capitalized on the other end.
“Our defense was way better than it’s been in the past couple games,” Gamoke said. “That was kind of what we keyed in on this game, was just playing solid defense, playing defense as a team, and we think that defense leads to our offensive success.”
Onalaska led by as many as 20 late in the second half, but it struggled out of the gates.
Central senior Ava Parcher, who finished with 11 points, scored her team’s first seven points as Central hopped out to a 7-2 advantage five minutes in.
But Gamoke answered with her first 3 of the game, which started another run. Junior Emma Breidenbach and Gamoke finished drives to the rim, and Garrity knocked down a 3 from the right corner to put the Hilltoppers up 12-7 with 8:28 left in the half.
It was his team’s defense, though, in the early going that Shane Schmeling was impressed with, as it kept things close while the offense worked to find a groove.
“That’s where we want to get to as a team is, when our offense hits those lulls, our defense can get us through it. And I haven’t felt that way until tonight,” Schmeling said. “... Tournament time is not too far around the corner, and now is when we want to start playing that kind of defense, so I’m really happy with that.”
Central chipped away at its deficit with baskets from Mislivecek and junior Lily Wehrs — who finished with seven points apiece — but Onalaska made three more triples before the half and took a 25-19 into the break before expanding its lead in the second half.