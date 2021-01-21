High school basketball: Onalaska girls hand La Crosse Central its first loss of the season

The Hilltoppers took advantage with its opportunistic defense and capitalized on the other end.

“Our defense was way better than it’s been in the past couple games,” Gamoke said. “That was kind of what we keyed in on this game, was just playing solid defense, playing defense as a team, and we think that defense leads to our offensive success.”

Onalaska led by as many as 20 late in the second half, but it struggled out of the gates.

Central senior Ava Parcher, who finished with 11 points, scored her team’s first seven points as Central hopped out to a 7-2 advantage five minutes in.

But Gamoke answered with her first 3 of the game, which started another run. Junior Emma Breidenbach and Gamoke finished drives to the rim, and Garrity knocked down a 3 from the right corner to put the Hilltoppers up 12-7 with 8:28 left in the half.

It was his team’s defense, though, in the early going that Shane Schmeling was impressed with, as it kept things close while the offense worked to find a groove.