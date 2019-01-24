Try 1 month for 99¢

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team has outscored Aquinas in the first halves of the last three games the teams have played.

But the end results were far from what the Hilltoppers wanted.

Onalaska hasn't beaten the Blugolds in a long time — Feb. 7, 2014 to be exact — and coach Shane Schmeling knows a lot of things have to go right for it to stop Aquinas from winning its 10th straight game in the series at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Thursday.

The strong starts have to turn into a strong game if the Hilltoppers (10-3, 6-1) have a chance to stop the top-ranked Blugolds (16-0, 7-0) from winning a 10th straight game in the series.

"I feel like if we can take care of the ball and keep them out of transition, we'll be there with them," Schmeling said. "Now, that's something I say every time we play them. But that's what you have to do to have a shot."

The Hilltoppers will have to do a better job of that than they did in Tuesday's 54-39 victory over Holmen. Onalaska made a lot of unforced turnovers in that game despite prevailing.

"We made 27 turnovers against a non-aggressive defense," Schmeling said. "I don't think I have to tell you what will happen if we do that (against Aquinas).

"We'll get run out of the gym."

That hasn't happened to the Hilltoppers in a long time during this series because of the way they have been able to play in the first halves of games.

Onalaska led Aquinas 30-29 at halftime of the first meeting this season, but the Blugolds took over the second half and won 61-47.

Onalaska led 31-29 at the half of last year's second game — the lead was double figures earlier in the game — before Aquinas game back and won 64-57.

The Hilltoppers and Blugolds were tied at 20 at halftime laf last season's first meeting before Aquinas went on to win 56-42.

Schmeling saw the same trend on Tuesday with Onalaska building a big lead in the first half before hanging on for the victory.

"In the first 14 minutes, we played some really, really good basketball," Schmeling said. "Then we had a four-minute lapse, and that's been the story of our season, honestly.

"We can play some fantastic ball for 6, 7 or 8 to 10 minutes, but we can't maintain it.

"I think it's a mental thing, not a physical one."

Aquinas has had little trouble playing through the ends of games. Just three opponents — Dowling Catholic (Iowa), Marshall and Onalaska — have stayed within 15 points of the Blugolds this season.

Aquinas has won seven games by more than 40 points, and three of those wins came in the last four games. The Blugolds are playing well entering their biggest conference game of the season.

Juniors Lexi Donarski (22.6 points, 5.2 assists), Courtney Becker (14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds) and Taylor Theusch (13.2 points) have led the way for a team that likes as many possessions as it can get in a game. The Blugolds have made 139 3-pointers and shoot 39.6 percent from the 3-point line.

Onalaska counters with sophomore Olivia Gamoke (12.5 points) and juniors Lexi Miller (11.8 points) and Kenzie Miller (9.8 points), and all three are capable of breaking a game open.

