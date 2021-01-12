High school basketball: Onalaska girls pull away from Tomah after sloppy start

After the Timberwolves, who were playing without their top two scorers in seniors Ella Plueger and Alyssa Whaley, cut the Hilltoppers’ advantage to eight points on a bucket from senior Lexi Spiers, Tomah was scoreless for the six minutes while Onalaska found its footing.

Gamoke scored in transition and added another basket after an Ashley Fenn free throw. Schmeling got in on the action with a pair of strong drives to the hoop that pushed the Hilltoppers’ lead to 15 points and then 17 points.

A free throw from Spiers did little to stop the onslaught, as Schmeling knocked down a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 run that extended Onalaska’s lead to 53-29 with 6 minutes, 33 seconds to play.

“I just think as the game went on, we picked up our defense a lot,” Gamoke said. “I honestly think that was a big part in how we expanded the lead in the second half.”

The Timberwolves (6-7, 1-4) scored just 14 points in the second half and made only four field goals after the break. Spiers led the team with 13 points, but nine of those came in the first half.