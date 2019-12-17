High school basketball: Onalaska girls take care of Holmen, set up MVC showdown

That is as close as they got, however, as Onalaska’s defense fueled a 6-2 run to start the second half and never looked back.

“We prepared for that press, I mean they are going to man press, they are going to run and jump, they are going to trap, all those different things,” said Holmen coach Nate Johnson, whose team had 14 turnovers in the second half and 26 for the game.

“We prepared, but it is hard to prepare for it in practice until you see it live. They are real aggressive, in your face, they will dig from behind, they get after things. That is a really good ball team we played tonight.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every time Holmen made a run, Onalaska answered with a big defensive play, a 3-pointer, or nice ball movement inside to get an easy basket. Molly Garrity, who was 4-for-8 from the field and finished with 10 points, nailed a 3-pointer to make it 39-25 five minutes into the second half.

After Holmen had closed to within 39-30 with 10:50 left, Gamoke grabbed an offensive rebound, made the putback and was fouled. Her three-point play put the Hilloppers in command 42-30 with 8:34 left.

Holmen got no closer, mainly because of Onalaska’s all-over-the court defensive pressure.