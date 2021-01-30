High school basketball: Onalaska girls top Stoughton for third straight win

ONALASKA — As good as the Onalaska High School girls basketball team is at shooting 3-pointers, the Hilltoppers are at their best when they’re turning defense into offense in transition.
When they’re doing both — and mixing in some pick-and-roll sets to get their post players involved — that’s when Onalaska is really clicking.
The Hilltoppers continued their impressive stretch of basketball, dominating Stoughton in the second half, as Onalaska posted a 70-31 win over the Vikings on Saturday afternoon at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
Stoughton (0-5) stayed within striking distance for much of the first half, before a 22-1 run by the Hilltoppers (11-3) that stretched over halftime turned a 25-18 game into a commanding 47-19 advantage with 13:14 to play.
“I thought our defense early was a little lacking,” Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. “We didn’t have the same energy, and we didn’t execute. Once we got our defense dialed in, it created everything we wanted to do offensively. We’re best in transition, I don’t think that’s any secret, but we just have to commit.”
That defensive pressure led to easy baskets for the likes of senior Olivia Gamoke, a Sioux Falls commit, who finished with a game-high 20 points. Senior Molly Garrity and junior Jamia Dillard each added nine points for the Hilltoppers, who have won three straight.
The third game in five days for Onalaska, Gamoke admitted that the team didn’t have an extensive scouting report on the Vikings.
“We didn’t know much about them going into this game, but overall I think we played a solid game,” Gamoke said. “It’s really beneficial to us that we’re playing our best basketball right now.”
Gamoke, Garrity and junior Ava Smith each hit two 3-pointers for Onalaska, but the play of post players like Dillard has really helped make the difference for the Hilltoppers of late.
“We aren’t the tallest team ever, so her working hard on the bigger girls that other teams have really helps us out a lot,” Gamoke said of Dillard. “She’s really stepped up the last couple weeks.”
Junior Devyn Schmeling added a 3-pointer for the Hilltoppers for a team total of seven, but threats like Dillard and freshman Claire Pedretti closer to the basket are key.
“It just makes us more versatile. We can shoot the ball really well, but you’ve always got to be multi-dimensional,” Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. “You’re always going to have those nights where the ball just doesn’t go in, especially on the road once in a while. I just think it makes us that much better. Once you get the ball inside a little bit more, they have to respect that you can score from down there and that really leads to more space on the outside, and should, in theory, give us more opening on the outside.”
Dillard said that her role is simply to keep plays alive by rebounding, and play good defense, especially on the help side.
“It’s about keeping that energy up and helping with defense,” said Dillard. “We’ve been working on our defense, getting better and more consistent. We stayed focused for a longer period of time (today) and were stronger on defense.”
Schmeling was happy to see Dillard creep toward that double-digit points total, saying that an output like that can be what really takes Onalaska to the next level.
“I was glad to see ‘Mia’ have a great game today, and she’s been key to our little surge here. She’s been so active on the glass, she does all the dirty work,” he said. “She gets all the loose balls. She’s always guarding the other team’s post, giving up 3 or 4 inches every time, so it’s really nice to see her get rewarded on the offensive end.”
As the Hilltoppers get close to the tournament, having more options to look to outside of Gamoke, who’s averaging better than 20 points per game, will be critical.
“Liv is a dynamic player, and a dynamic scorer, but once we get down the stretch here, teams are really going to be game planning against her and our other kids are going to have to be willing to step up,” Schmeling said. “Today was a good way for us to get a little bit of confidence that we can do that.”