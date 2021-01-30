High school basketball: Onalaska girls top Stoughton for third straight win

Dillard said that her role is simply to keep plays alive by rebounding, and play good defense, especially on the help side.

“It’s about keeping that energy up and helping with defense,” said Dillard. “We’ve been working on our defense, getting better and more consistent. We stayed focused for a longer period of time (today) and were stronger on defense.”

Schmeling was happy to see Dillard creep toward that double-digit points total, saying that an output like that can be what really takes Onalaska to the next level.

“I was glad to see ‘Mia’ have a great game today, and she’s been key to our little surge here. She’s been so active on the glass, she does all the dirty work,” he said. “She gets all the loose balls. She’s always guarding the other team’s post, giving up 3 or 4 inches every time, so it’s really nice to see her get rewarded on the offensive end.”

As the Hilltoppers get close to the tournament, having more options to look to outside of Gamoke, who’s averaging better than 20 points per game, will be critical.

“Liv is a dynamic player, and a dynamic scorer, but once we get down the stretch here, teams are really going to be game planning against her and our other kids are going to have to be willing to step up,” Schmeling said. “Today was a good way for us to get a little bit of confidence that we can do that.”

