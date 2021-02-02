High school basketball: Onalaska girls upend third-ranked Prairie du Chien

ONALASKA —It wasn't long ago that Onalaska High School girls basketball coach Shane Schmeling was questioning the defensive scheme his team was using.
The coach felt in his heart that the Hilltoppers were suited better than they've been in recent years to control games with a man-to-man defense. The personnel fit the goal, he thought.
While that hasn't been the case during every game, it certainly was against a state-ranked opponent on Tuesday.
Onalaska (12-3) buckled down in its defense of choice against Prairie du Chien and beat the state's third-ranked Division 3 team 50-39 in a final tuneup before the WIAA tournament series begins next week.
"I'm so proud of the defense," Schmeling said after his team won its fourth straight game. "We talked as a coaching staff halfway through the season about whether we'd be able to stay with man-to-man or if we'd have to switch.
"I lost faith for a while that we could stick with it, but the girls committed to it, and this is probably the best defense they've probably played since I've been (coaching)."
The Hilltoppers, who own a top seed and first-round bye in their Division 2 regional, defended well and adapted its offensive approach regularly throughout the game. Onalaska ran when it could and held the ball when necessary to become the second team this season — Aquinas is the other — to beat the Blackhawks (14-2).
Senior Olivia Gamoke scored 15 points to lead the Hilltoppers, who also received 12 from junior Ava Smith and eight from senior Molly Garrity.
Prairie du Chien was led by senior Macey Banasik's 15 and junior Lily Krahn's 10. Krahn, who is receiving Division I college interest, was held to three second-half points as Onalaska rotated defenders on her throughout the game.
But junior Emma Breidenbach drew that assignment most of the night and severely limited Krahn's quality looks at the basket.
"Emma is just one of those kids who frustrates (an opponent)," Schmeling said. "She is not going to give you an inch. She's not that big, but she will fight you on everything.
"I feel like we have a few players who play that way — Liv and Anna Skemp are like that, too. But we obviously focused on Krahn and Banasik. That is Emma's role on this team, and she has really embraced it."
Onalaska used an 11-point run early in the game to take control and never trailed. Skemp, Gamoke and Garrity each hit a 3-pointer late in the first half to give the Hilltoppers a 25-16 halftime lead.
Onalaska stretched its lead to 45-27 at one point in the second half before Prairie du Chien came back with some positive possessions late in the game to get within the final margin.
The Blackhawks made three field goals in the first 12 minutes, 48 seconds of the second half, and two Gamoke free throws gave the Hilltoppers their biggest lead with 3:14 to go.
