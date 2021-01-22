High school basketball: Onalaska Luther girls become first to beat West Salem

“They’re getting better. At the early part of the season, I think all we were good at was shooting,” Svendsen said. “Knowing that’s something we’ve got to work on, they’ve really put a ton of effort at getting the ball inside, and it’s starting to show up in games like this.”

Senior Cassie Warren was instrumental in preventing West Salem from sniffing a late-game comeback, as she finished 8 of 8 at the free-throw line in the final 74 seconds.

“Composure is the word we used at halftime,” Svendsen said of the Knights’ finish. “We knew they were going to come back. We know this team very well. They’re going to come back and fight. If we keep our heads in it, we’ll be just fine, and they did just that.”

Matt Quick said that the Panthers will have an opportunity to learn from their first loss of the season.

“They hurt us inside, and hurt us on the rebounds. We struggled in our half-court offense against our pressure man-to-man, which exposed some things that we had been doing well,” Quick said. “They’re tough to play here, they had a lot of energy, they just outplayed us tonight.”

