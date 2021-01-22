High school basketball: Onalaska Luther girls become first to beat West Salem

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School girls basketball team had a specific game plan and executed it nearly to perfection on Friday night.
The Knights broke the pressure defense by West Salem in the backcourt, and then picked apart the visiting Panthers’ zone defense with a high-low offense on the way to a impressive 62-55 Coulee Conference win.
Sophomore Hannah Matzke scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Knights (6-6, 5-3 Coulee), as she and junior Rachel Koenig exploited the weakness in West Salem (6-1, 4-1) defense near the hoop and handed it loss No. 1 this season.
“It’s the key,” Luther coach Ryan Svendsen said of the two-man game in the paint. “If they want to pressure out, that’s the risk they take. Our kids did a good job of finding (Matzke), and she did a great job of converting. It’s absolutely huge.”
Matzke credited her team’s energy and chemistry in the Knights being able to play as well as they did, especially considering that the Panthers had beaten them 58-47 just over two weeks ago.
“We just swing the ball and look for each other,” said Matzke, who finished one point shy of a career-high. “Rachel Koenig, her and I work together phenomenally. When she flashes in the high post, I go to the low post, and we’ve always looked for each other.”
The game started by swinging back and forth, with eight lead changes in the first half, but the Knights closed the half on a 10-2 run, capped off by Matzke finishing a left-handed lay-up off a Panthers turnover to give Luther a 27-21 lead at the break.
That basket — off an assist from Koenig, of course — was emblematic of the thorn in West Salem’s side all night.
“They got a lot of high post touches, and Koenig and Matzke tore up the zone,” Panthers coach Matt Quick said. “She finished really well. They just outplayed us tonight.”
West Salem senior Maddie Quick scored back-to-back baskets to open the second half, but a 9-1 run by the Knights stretched their lead into double digits for the first time in the game, and they led 38-27 with less than 12 minutes to play.
West Salem stormed back shortly after, with junior Ella Jordan scoring four of her team-high 21 points in an 8-0 run that closed the Luther lead to just one at 49-48.
Matzke had the answer to the Panthers’ run, grabbing an offensive rebound and finishing an old-fashioned three-point play to push the lead back to four points.
Svendsen said that shooting from distance — the other kind of 3-point play — had been key to successful nights for the Knights to date, so it was encouraging to see a different style of play bear fruit for Luther.
“They’re getting better. At the early part of the season, I think all we were good at was shooting,” Svendsen said. “Knowing that’s something we’ve got to work on, they’ve really put a ton of effort at getting the ball inside, and it’s starting to show up in games like this.”
Senior Cassie Warren was instrumental in preventing West Salem from sniffing a late-game comeback, as she finished 8 of 8 at the free-throw line in the final 74 seconds.
“Composure is the word we used at halftime,” Svendsen said of the Knights’ finish. “We knew they were going to come back. We know this team very well. They’re going to come back and fight. If we keep our heads in it, we’ll be just fine, and they did just that.”
Matt Quick said that the Panthers will have an opportunity to learn from their first loss of the season.
“They hurt us inside, and hurt us on the rebounds. We struggled in our half-court offense against our pressure man-to-man, which exposed some things that we had been doing well,” Quick said. “They’re tough to play here, they had a lot of energy, they just outplayed us tonight.”