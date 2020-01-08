High school basketball: Onalaska Luther girls keep climbing

“I didn’t know exactly what to expect because we lost a huge player for us (Kaitlyn Kennedy, who averaged 14.2 points and made 34 3-pointers) from last season,” said Manke, who scored a season-high 19 points in a 59-32 win over G-E-T and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 60-50 victory over Cashton. “What we’ve done is amazing, but we have some tough games coming up.”

A point of emphasis has been defense, and the Knights were very aggressive in Tuesday’s 49-20 win over Viroqua. Manke, Annabelle Koenig and Rachel Koenig kept the lane clear of Blackhawks for the most part and combined to block eight shots and allow three offensive rebounds.

Doing that in upcoming games won’t be as easy, but Svendsen said the team is starting to pressure opponents the way he expects.

“We still want to do more of it, but it’s getting better,” Svendsen said. “We’ve added some up-tempo things on the defensive end, and we want the energy to start in the half-court.

“We talk about helping early, helping on the baseline, keeping the ball out of the paint and staying aggressive in the post.”

The Knights have held six opponents to less than 40 points and used defeats at the hands of Bangor (8-1) and West Salem (6-4) as motivation for games like those that await them.