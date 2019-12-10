High school basketball: Onalaska Luther girls win fourth in a row

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School girls basketball team continued a strong beginning of the season by beating La Crescent-Hokah 56-35 Monday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

The Knights pulled away from a five-point halftime advantage and scored 35 points in the second half to move their record to 4-1.

Senior Annabelle Koenig had 14 points and eight rebounds for Onalaska Luther, which is unbeaten since losing to Bangor in the first game of the season. Junior Cassie Warren added 10 points and six rebounds, while senior Jalen Schwichtenberg hit three 3-pointers for nine points.

The Lancers were led by 12 points apiece from sophomore Sadie Treptow and freshman Molly Bills. Bills was 4-for-7 from the 3-point line.

