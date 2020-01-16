High school basketball: Onalaska's Tyrell Stuttley is one of the area's best defenders

Stuttley also had a hand in slowing Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren, a 7-footer with interest from a plethora of Power Five programs, including Kansas. Holmgren, whom Stuttley says was one of the toughest defensive assignments he’s had, scored just 10 points against the Hilltoppers.

“Some of these guys, I’m like, if I can defend them, they’re going to have a harder time in the D-I level if a D-II player is stopping them from scoring,” Stuttley said.

Friday night, however, might pose Stuttley with his biggest test yet. Second-ranked Onalaska (10-1, 4-0) hosts top-ranked Central (7-0, 3-0) on Friday, and Stuttley is likely to be tasked with guarding Johnny Davis, though it will take a team effort to limit the Wisconsin commit and the Red Raiders.

Davis enters the contest averaging 29.3 points per game and is coming off a 44-point performance against Logan last Friday. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward is quick off the dribble and deadly once he gets into the paint.

“He’s just as quick as anyone in the state, and it will be a tough challenge for me and the team to stop him,” Stuttley said. “... I know he likes to drive a lot, so I’ve just got to make sure he doesn’t get to the hole.”