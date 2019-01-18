His face and his game on the basketball floor don’t always match.
Onalaska High School junior Tyrell Stuttley’s smile and facial features don’t suggest the aggressive, tough-nosed forward that he is for the Hilltoppers. But opponents are learning more and more this season that Stuttley can beat them in a handful of ways despite the fact that he could easily be a sophomore.
We’ll get back to that, but Stuttley’s performance for the Hilltoppers — 10-2 overall, 4-1 in the MVC, and ranked sixth in Division 2 by The Associated Press — has been a key factor in the team’s success.
“We’re trying to utilize Tyrell’s strengths the best we can, and his versatility has been huge for us,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said at Wednesday’s practice.
The Hilltoppers suffered their first conference loss at Central last Friday, but hope to bounce back after an unusually long layoff at this point of the season with their game against Oconomowoc at the Midwest Players Classic Saturday at the La Crosse Center. That game closes the showcase with a scheduled start time of 8:20 p.m.
This is Stuttley’s third year on the varsity team. When he made his debut as a freshman with a senior-laden roster, whatever he gave Kowal’s team was gravy. Last year, he made a step up as a scorer, rebounder, and defender, but still differed to senior Noah Skifton on offense. Now, he (17.0 points per game) and fellow junior Carson Arenz (17.1 ppg) create the 1-2 punch that is powering Onalaska.
However, that transition to go-to scoring option wasn’t easy. Stuttley’s nature isn’t to look for his shot first.
“Now that Skip’s (Skifton) gone, me and Carson have to play a bigger role. Coach said if we’re open, just to take shots — good shots, not bad shots,” Stuttley said. “I’m not really used to taking that many shots. Last year, it was mostly Skip, but if he wasn’t scoring, Carson or I were. So I’ve had to get used to that a little bit this year.”
Kowal knew that going into the season, so during their preseason meetings he told Stuttley that for Onalaska to reach its potential as one of the state’s best teams, Stuttley would have to take the next step as an offensive player.
“I think he’s handled the role very well. Everybody looks at the scoring numbers and whatnot, but you look at the rebounding and defensive numbers as well, most games he’s guarding the other team’s best player as well,” Kowal said. “His scoring’s improved, but what we’ve come to expect from has grown as well.”
Stuttley’s reliability as a scorer has increased, but so has his repertoire on offense. Before this point, Stuttley was primarily a post player, and his touches came with his back to the basket. This season he’s showing more face-up skills, using his quickness and 6-foot-4 frame to challenge defenders to stop him.
He’s also added a 3-point shot to his arsenal that puts defenders in a bind when it’s on. They have to contest the shot, but they can’t come out too fast or Stuttley can dribble by them.
The only problem with his shot is its frequency — despite shooting a high percentage from 3, Stuttley’s a bit hesitant to take them.
“It’s more challenging myself to get my confidence up. I know that I can shoot, it’s just I have to get my confidence level up so I shoot a bit more,” Stuttley said. “If I hit a couple jump shots, I prove that I can shoot. Then if (defenders) close out too fast, I know I can blow by them, make a layup or make a pass.”
Stuttley is just 16, and is the youngest person in the Onalaska junior class.
He’s drawn interest from Division II programs, but he believes he might see more colleges calling after this season and into the next.
Kowal, who has sent a handful of players into college basketball in reason seasons, said Stuttley’s biggest assets are his explosiveness and athleticism. But he makes sure coaches understand Stuttley’s just scratching the surface of what he can be.
“There’s more room to develop and progress as a player. I believe he’s a college basketball player, what level we’ll see, but with how he’s improved each year, he’s got a chance to be a really good college player,” Kowal said.