High school basketball: Onalaska waiting for new season

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team didn’t have its season ended by the COVID-19 pandemic last March.

But a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to Central had it chomping at the bit to get back in the floor as soon as possible to expand on its success this season.

Like most of their peers, however, the Hilltoppers were quickly grounded and have remained there.

Sure, there were a few open gyms in the summer — very few — and some more in the fall, but coach Craig Kowal is used to having a much clearer idea of how his team can work together when Thanksgiving rolls around.

“This is my 21st year as a head coach,” Kowal said on Tuesday. “Every other year has been face-to-face and regular basketball practice. But that’s not the case, and it isn’t for most teams right now.”

The Hilltoppers, who were supposed to begin practice on Monday, have had their start date pushed back to Dec. 18. The first scheduled game now is a Dec. 29 home matchup with Reedsburg.

Waiting to play can’t be easy with the kind of team Kowal is preparing to unleash on the state. The Hilltoppers were one of the best in Division 2 last season and have experienced players able to keep them there.