High school basketball: Onalaska waiting for new season

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team didn’t have its season ended by the COVID-19 pandemic last March.
But a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to Central had it chomping at the bit to get back in the floor as soon as possible to expand on its success this season.
Like most of their peers, however, the Hilltoppers were quickly grounded and have remained there.
Sure, there were a few open gyms in the summer — very few — and some more in the fall, but coach Craig Kowal is used to having a much clearer idea of how his team can work together when Thanksgiving rolls around.
“This is my 21st year as a head coach,” Kowal said on Tuesday. “Every other year has been face-to-face and regular basketball practice. But that’s not the case, and it isn’t for most teams right now.”
The Hilltoppers, who were supposed to begin practice on Monday, have had their start date pushed back to Dec. 18. The first scheduled game now is a Dec. 29 home matchup with Reedsburg.
Waiting to play can’t be easy with the kind of team Kowal is preparing to unleash on the state. The Hilltoppers were one of the best in Division 2 last season and have experienced players able to keep them there.
Onalaska has been a consistent winner — it has won at least nine of 12 MVC games 10 times in the past 11 seasons — and there is no reason to believe that will change for a team led by veterans Sam Kick, Victor Desmond and Gavin McGrath.
That power trio is expected to flourish as the Hilltoppers wait patiently for the chance to chase a second straight conference championship and build on a 13-game conference winning streak.
Kick is the top returning scorer after averaging 9.4 points per game, but he’s been a varsity performer since his freshman season. After establishing himself as a dangerous shooter early in his career, Kick has expanded both his role as a shutdown defender and well-rounded scorer.
“We need to see his scoring increase this year,” Kowal said of his 6-foot-2 guard, who has made 95 3-pointers and shot 43.8% from the 3-point line in three seasons. “The thing with Sam is that he is one of the most intelligent players I’ve worked with, and he knows where his all-around game has to go for us.”
Desmond, a 6-6 forward, is looking for a little more consistency after showing how high his ceiling is as a sophomore. Desmond will do a lot more of both, but he posted averages of 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds last season.
“I really think that Victor can be a double-double guy,” Kowal said of Desmond. “I want him to score efficiently, and I think he’s a guy we can get 10 rebounds a game from.
“We have to put Victor in the right spots offensively, and we think he can be a major matchup problem for a lot of teams.”
McGrath, all 6-10 of him, is also a tough matchup for opponents. After playing in a limited role as a freshman, McGrath has seen his playing and contribution time grow the past two seasons.
He certainly protects the rim well and is good a putback or two each night. Those need to happen more frequently with his height advantage, but Kowal wants to see more consistency during games with another aspect of McGrath’s game.
“Everybody sees that he is 6-10 and says he has to play with his back to the basket,” the coach said. “If you watch Gavin play, you see that he has a really nice perimeter shot. It might sound kind of strange, but we want him to shoot 3s and shoot several every game because we think he can shoot a high percentage from the perimeter.
“Add those with a couple of offensive rebounds that turn into baskets and a pick-and-roll that turns into a dunk here and there, and his point production will go where it needs to be.”
Kowal also welcomes back some big potential from senior Evan Gamoke, junior Michael Skemp and sophomore Nick Odom in addition to others.
Gamoke ranked second to Carson Arenz (now at Winona State University) with 27 3-pointers last season, and he made 42.9% of his attempts. Skemp and Odom played far fewer minutes, but more will appear after the graduation loss of Arenz, Tyrell Stuttley and Dakota Mannel.
