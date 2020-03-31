High school basketball: Onalaska's Carson Arenz chooses Winona State

The Onalaska High School basketball programs are officially producing four NCAA Division II players for next season.

Senior Carson Arenz announced Monday that he will play at Winona State University, and that allows him to join a list that already includes Onalaska seniors Tyrell Stuttley, Lexi Miller and Kenzie Miller.

Stuttley will play at Minnesota State-Mankato, while the Miller sisters have committed to Newberry College (S.C.).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arenz, a 6-foot-5 forward/guard, averaged 13.3 points as a senior while helping the Hilltoppers (23-2, 12-0) win the MVC and hold the state's No. 1 ranking in Division 2 for most of the season.

Arenz was a four-year contributor for Onalaska, which posted an 83-17 record with him on the team. He became a starter as a sophomore and ended that season as the team's second-leading scorer at 13.0 ppg.

Arenz made a combined 100 3-pointers in his final two seasons and shot 44.6 percent (58-for-130) from the 3-point line as a senior as Onalaska swept Central in two regular-season games to end its four-year reign as conference champion.