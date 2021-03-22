High school basketball: Onalaska's Gavin McGrath leads local honorees

Bennett, who started for his father, Jack, on UW-Stevens Point’s 2004 and ’05 NCAA Division III national championship teams, usually prefers to stay out of the limelight. But he admitted that this honor is especially meaningful to him.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I know how many great coaches have come through this state. I am truly humbled because I grew up in this state. This state is very near and dear to my heart. I made connections that are going to last me a lifetime. So when I look around at the coaches who got this award -- and have not gotten this award -- I go, ‘Holy cow, I don’t belong with these guys!’ ”

St. Catherine’s piled up victories, but it was so much more difficult this season. Because of a City of Racine ordinance in response to the pandemic, the Angels were prohibited from playing or practicing at their John F. McGuire Gymnasium. Instead, they practiced within the cramped confines of the Lincoln Center just outside of the city and played all their games on the road.

Then, on Jan. 23, Hunter suffered an injury to his right ankle that was so severe that it was originally thought he would miss the rest of the season. He ended up sitting out six games and was clearly not the same player for the rest of the season.