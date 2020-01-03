High school basketball: Once reluctant to shoot, Hadyn Guns now firing on all cylinders for Sparta

He has recorded at least six rebounds in every game.

“I really take pride in being in the right spot, muscling around in there,” Guns said. “It’s fun for me. If it wasn’t fun, I wouldn’t do it. I like to get in there and be an athlete and make those plays that I need to make. Whether it’s shooting, or rebounding or playmaking. Whatever I have to do, I do.”

Although Guns knew his role and has excelled, it has taken the Spartans some time to find their rhythm due to the amount of new players in new spots. Guys like Ethan Krueger and Cole Wisniewski have varsity experience on the gridiron, but have little on the hardwood. The Spartans lost four of their first five games this year, losing by a combined 17 points in losses to Adams-Friendship, Black River Falls and Mauston.

But the Spartans seem to be turning the corner.

They picked up a good win over Logan in the MVC opener before defeating previously undefeated Melrose-Mindoro at the West Salem Holiday Tournament. They fell to West Salem in the tournament’s championship after Guns’ 3-pointer was blocked at the buzzer, but the Spartans believe it’s the start of good things to come.

“Even though we don't really have much varsity experience, we have all been playing together a long time," Guns said. "We just had to get back into that groove with me playing with my guys. We had played with each other a long time ... It was still tough to get into the swing of things, but now I think we are starting to click."

