High school basketball: Once reluctant to shoot, Hadyn Guns now firing on all cylinders for Sparta

Hadyn Guns is quickly establishing himself as a top player in the deep talent pool of the Coulee Region this season.
Pretty remarkable, considering the Sparta High School senior guard, at times, had to be encouraged just to shoot the ball more as a junior.
Those days are long gone.
“A year ago, he had his first varsity action,“ Sparta coach Phil Jahnke said. “He was kind of scared and timid and all that. We had to actually tell him to shoot the basketball.
"Right now, you don’t have to tell Haydn to shoot the basketball.”
On a team filled with senior experience with the likes of Nick Church, Jaden Raymer and Bryce Edwards, Guns had his reasons to maybe not be as aggressive on the offensive side of the floor a year ago.
But with those three — in addition to Juan Aguilar and Raymond Brown — graduated, Guns had to play a key role in replacing the top five scorers from a team that won 11 games. Sparta has only won 10 games three times in the past 15 seasons.
That’s why the Sparta coaching staff challenged Guns to be a force offensively and defensively, be more aggressive and also be a leader.
It’s a challenge that he fully embraced and one that he’s proud to tackle.
“It really just means a lot and just goes to show what we are like as a basketball program. Losing guys last year and just coming to me and saying that I need to step up, it means a lot,” Guns said. “I have increased my basketball skills, but also my leadership. Other sports like football. It’s just stepping up in the ranks and showing that the hard work is really paying off. It’s just really nice to see.
“But I really take pride that they kind of rely on me to be that leader. They respect me as that leader as well, which is really nice.”
But that’s just the type of player Guns is.
“Whenever we challenge him. He usually steps up,” Jahnke said.
Taking on more responsibility both on offense and when it comes to leadership, Guns has flourished and has been the driving force for the Spartans (3-5) this season.
Entering Friday night’s game against Tomah, Guns was averaging 21 points per game, having already scored more than 30 points twice this season against Adams-Friendship (35) and Mauston (31).
But the number that sticks out the most is the fact that Guns is averaging over eight rebounds a game (8.3). Listed at 6-foot and 150 pounds, one may not see Guns as a major contributor on the glass. But the truth is the very athletic Guns — cited by Jahnke as one of the smoothest and more fluid athletes in the region — thoroughly enjoys venturing into the land of the giants before out-leaping them for the rebound.
He has recorded at least six rebounds in every game.
“I really take pride in being in the right spot, muscling around in there,” Guns said. “It’s fun for me. If it wasn’t fun, I wouldn’t do it. I like to get in there and be an athlete and make those plays that I need to make. Whether it’s shooting, or rebounding or playmaking. Whatever I have to do, I do.”
Although Guns knew his role and has excelled, it has taken the Spartans some time to find their rhythm due to the amount of new players in new spots. Guys like Ethan Krueger and Cole Wisniewski have varsity experience on the gridiron, but have little on the hardwood. The Spartans lost four of their first five games this year, losing by a combined 17 points in losses to Adams-Friendship, Black River Falls and Mauston.
But the Spartans seem to be turning the corner.
They picked up a good win over Logan in the MVC opener before defeating previously undefeated Melrose-Mindoro at the West Salem Holiday Tournament. They fell to West Salem in the tournament’s championship after Guns’ 3-pointer was blocked at the buzzer, but the Spartans believe it’s the start of good things to come.
“Even though we don't really have much varsity experience, we have all been playing together a long time," Guns said. "We just had to get back into that groove with me playing with my guys. We had played with each other a long time ... It was still tough to get into the swing of things, but now I think we are starting to click."