High school basketball: PdC's Lily Krahn commits to Wisconsin

Lily Krahn won't have to deal with what can be an exhausting process while leading the Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team as a senior.

That's because the 5-foot-10 guard who has been a go-to player for the Blackhawks since she was a freshman decided Wednesday to commit to new coach Marisa Moseley and the University of Wisconsin.

Krahn, whose team was 17-3 and had its season ended by eventual WIAA Division 3 state champion Lake Mills on a last-second in a sectional semifinal, chose the Badgers over offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas State and more.

"I knew once I got that offer that I was going to have a pretty tough decision to make," the junior said. "It just clicked when we talked to (Moseley), and it feels amazing."

Moseley spent the past three seasons as head coach at Boston University. Before that, she spent nine seasons as an assistant at powerhouse UConn. She made Krahn an offer on April 14.

Krahn, who also plays volleyball and softball for the Blackhawks, said she likes the way Moseley's offense is run and the way she communicates with players. That made the difference in a tough choice that also included other coaches she'd formed a recruiting bond with.

