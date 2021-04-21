High school basketball: PdC's Lily Krahn commits to Wisconsin

Lily Krahn won't have to deal with what can be an exhausting process while leading the Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team as a senior.
That's because the 5-foot-10 guard who has been a go-to player for the Blackhawks since she was a freshman decided Wednesday to commit to new coach Marisa Moseley and the University of Wisconsin.
Krahn, whose team was 17-3 and had its season ended by eventual WIAA Division 3 state champion Lake Mills on a last-second in a sectional semifinal, chose the Badgers over offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas State and more.
"I knew once I got that offer that I was going to have a pretty tough decision to make," the junior said. "It just clicked when we talked to (Moseley), and it feels amazing."
Moseley spent the past three seasons as head coach at Boston University. Before that, she spent nine seasons as an assistant at powerhouse UConn. She made Krahn an offer on April 14.
Krahn, who also plays volleyball and softball for the Blackhawks, said she likes the way Moseley's offense is run and the way she communicates with players. That made the difference in a tough choice that also included other coaches she'd formed a recruiting bond with.
"Oklahoma State and Kansas State are hard to turn down," Krahn said. "I've been so comfortable with their coaches and know them so well. It was really hard to say, 'I'm going somewhere else,' to them."
Kansas State's Jeff Mittie is a coaching veteran who has spent the past five seasons with the Wildcats, who stumbled to a 9-18 record last season but won at least 16 games in his first six. Kansas State was 23-11 in 2016-2017 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Jim Littell coached Oklahoma State to a 19-9 record and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament this past season. The Cowboys have won 20 games in six of the past 10 seasons, and Littell has won more than 800 games in his career.
The Badgers are coming off a 5-19 season and will be in full rebuilding mode by the time Krahn gets to Madison. Until then, she will work most intently on ball handling, passing and getting stronger to make as big of an impact as she can.
Krahn averaged 20.6 points per game and shot 53.5% from the floor as a junior. She also made 38.9% of her 3-point attempts on the way to becoming the Most Valuable Player in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
She takes 1,171 points and 160 career 3-pointers into her senior season.
Krahn continues a run of Division I talent coming out of the Coulee Region. Aquinas' Lexi Donarski (Iowa State) and Courtney Becker (Drake) and Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg and Mesa Byom (South Dakota State) all just completed freshman seasons with Division I programs.
