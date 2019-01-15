Even though the Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team is 13-0, coach Paula Shedivy points out the turnaround started last season.
The Blackhawks are off to a blazing start just two years removed from a 1-22 campaign, and seek to keep an unblemished record Thursday against River Valley.
The team was very young the season it won just one game. There was a belief that the program had a bright future, but it had to learn how to win first.
The Blackhawks have learned the lesson and are one of three remaining undefeated teams — Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro are the others — in the Coulee Region.
Shedivy believes the turnaround happened midway through last season. Shedivy can’t place her finger on an exact date, but perhaps it was around the time the calendar turned to 2018.
From Dec. 30, 2017 through Jan. 15, 2018, the Blackhawks won five consecutive games. They also finished the regular season with two straight and advanced to a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal before having their season ended at 12-11.
“I just think these girls have all put in a lot of time to show this success,” said Shedivy, who coached Prairie du Chien to the state tournament in 2011. “So I think it’s the time in the offseason, and them playing a lot this summer gave them an opportunity to get these wins.”
This team is really young too. There’s just one senior on the roster: 6-foot-1 senior and Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead recruit Gabby Ritchie.
“I know as a coach there are always high expectations that I have, but I think it’s one of those things that these girls are very competitive, and that’s the greatest thing,” Shedivy said. “I knew that we would be little better than we were last year. Obviously, we didn’t really expect us to be (13-0) at this point, but these girls show a lot resiliency and that competitiveness comes out. It’s very competitive in practice, so we’re trying to get, each day, getting better.”
The big key to the team’s success is its defense.
The Blackhawks’ main force is Ritchie, but it’s not just her putting in the work on defense.
Prairie du Chien is holding opponents to an average of 32 points per game. Six have been held to 31 points or less, and one of them was Crestwood, which won last year’s Class 3A championship in Iowa. The Blackhawks won that game 45-30 on Dec. 21.
On Jan. 5, Prairie du Chien held Decorah (Iowa) to 20 points.
“If we just get stops, that’ll help the offense more,” Ritchie said.
A big asset is a full-court press that takes advantage of the team’s size and length. It has allowed the Blackhawks to unleash a successful transition game and the easy points that come with it.
“Also, we’re able to switch from zone to man pretty often, and I think that is what is messing up their offense,” Ritchie said. “We’re not as afraid (as in years past) and we’re forcing more turnovers on dribbles. We’re moving our feet. We’re just trying to get them to make that sloppy pass.”
Prairie du Chien harkens back to two wins last month as a sign of good fortunes. They both came in the same week, too, against two Iowa Class 3A teams.
The first one was a double-overtime win at the Loras College Wendy’s Classic on Dec. 15. The Blackhawks beat Dubuque Wahlert 62-57.
Sophomore Macey Banasik made 4 of 4 free throws in the second overtime, and 2 of 2 in the first extra session. The Blackhawks made 17 of 24 free throws.
Ritchie scored 22 that night on the floor of NCAA Division III Loras College, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1 second left in regulation to force the first overtime. Ritchie also had eight of Prairie du Chien’s 10 points in the first overtime.
Freshman Lily Krahn added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Banasik added 14.
“I think it’s just to see how hungry you are,” Shedivy said. “We always talk about, don’t be satisfied.
“Don’t be satisfied coming out and playing every night, you’ve got to come out and play your hardest at all times,” Shedivy added. “I think that a good way to say it is, right now, I don’t think we came out the second half of that game ready to play, and then in overtime, the girls picked it up.”
Five days later, the Blackhawks faced Crestwood. Granted, its roster from the 2017-18 championship is a lot different, but it’s a feather in any team’s cap to say that it beat a champion.
Prairie du Chien held the Cadets to seven first-half points, and Krahn led her team with 18 points.
“It doesn’t matter who scores,” Ritchie said. “The ability for us to be able to attack and find that other girl is leading to other people scoring so much. The ability for us to not care about how much we score but to get the team score, that’s really helped us out to find the open shots.”
Prairie du Chien's progression
|Season
|Record
|2016-17
|1-22
|2017-18
|12-11
|2018-19
|13-0