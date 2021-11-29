High school basketball roundup: Another big night from Schmitz leads G-E-T boys over C-FC

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Cody Schmitz followed up his 61-point performance in the season-opener by scoring 41 to lead the G-E-T High School boys basketball team to a 79-68 nonconference victory at C-FC on Monday night.

In addition to another big night from the sophomore guard, the Red Hawks (2-0) got 11 points apiece from Will Mack and Will Thompson.

Black River Falls 64, Sparta 55

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Evan Anderson had 25 points, 13 of which came from the free-throw line, and Trey Cowley added 15 for the Tigers (1-0).

Layden Bender led the Spartans (0-2) with 17 points.

Cashton 82, Kickapoo 24

CASHTON — Bowdy Dempsey finished with a game-high 20 points and Presley Brueggen added 17 for the Eagles, who opened their season with a win..

Connor Butzler chipped in with 12 points for Cashton, which led 48-12 at the half.

North Crawford 71, Brookwood 49

ONTARIO, Wis. — Wyatt Maurhoff (18), Brady Hansen (17) and Austin Frye (10) all finished with double-digit points, but the Falcons fell to 1-1.

Coulee

Westby 64, Arcadia 54

ARCADIA — The Norsemen had four players in double figures as they improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Hudson Lipski made six 3-pointers and led the way with 20 points, while Rhett Stenslien added 11. Grant McCauley and Cale Griffin had 10 points apiece for Westby, which made 11 3-pointers and battled back from a 22-18 halftime deficit.

Trev Bjorge had 15 points to pace the Raiders, who fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0