High school basketball roundup: Bangor boys blow by Necedah

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (11-10, 7-4) won their third game in a row behind Grant Beirne’s 23 points. Sawyer Schmidt added 14 points.

Hudson Lipski and Joe Armbruster had eight points apiece for the Norsemen, who lost their fifth game in a row and fell to 8-13 (3-9).

Dairyland

Whitehall 72, Melrose-Mindoro 57

MELROSE — Tristan McRoberts scored 19 points, and Dom McRoberts and Drake Brindley added 13 and 12 points, respectively, but the Mustangs fell to 9-12 (9-5).

Melrose-Mindoro, which trailed 31-23 at the half, made five 3s — three from Dom McRoberts and two from Tristan McRoberts.

Nonconference

Logan 67, Altoona 64

Jacksun Hamilton and Jhakai Funches scored 29 points apiece for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games.

Hamilton and Funches each had 18 in the second half as Logan (6-15) outscored the Railroaders (15-5) 40-35 after the break. Hamilton added 13 rebounds.