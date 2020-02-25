High school basketball roundup: Bangor boys blows by Necedah

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Bangor High School boys basketball team, which is ranked fourth in Division 5 by the Associated Press, earned a 92-60 Scenic Bluffs Conference win over Necedah on Monday night.
Grant Manke led Bangor (20-1, 13-0) with 20 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Hank Reader added 19 points, Zane Langrehr had 14, and Tanner Jones finished with 12.
Reader scored 15 of his points in the first half as Bangor built a 52-34 halftime lead. Langrehr and Jones each hit two 3-pointers.
Jaron Murphy had a game-high 21 points for Necedah (13-8, 8-5).
Cashton 96, Brookwood 51
ONTARIO, Wis. — The Eagles (14-7, 9-4) made 19 3-pointers in their blowout win, including seven from Kristt Hilden, who finished with 24 points.
Isaac Hemmersbach finished with 18 points, Presley Brueggen added 17, and Bowdy Dempsey had 16 for Cashton, which led 59-24 at the half. Brueggen hit five 3s, and Hemmersbach made three.
Alek Martin led the Falcons (4-16, 2-11) with 17 points.
Coulee
G-E-T 49, Westby 30
You have free articles remaining.
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (11-10, 7-4) won their third game in a row behind Grant Beirne’s 23 points. Sawyer Schmidt added 14 points.
Hudson Lipski and Joe Armbruster had eight points apiece for the Norsemen, who lost their fifth game in a row and fell to 8-13 (3-9).
Dairyland
Whitehall 72, Melrose-Mindoro 57
MELROSE — The Mustangs fell to 9-12 (9-5).
Nonconference
Logan 67, Altoona 64
Jacksun Hamilton and Jhakai Funches scored 29 points apiece for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games.
Hamilton and Funches each had 18 in the second half as Logan (6-15) outscored the Railroaders (15-5) 40-35 after the break. Hamilton added 13 rebounds.
Tomah 72, Arcadia 39
ARCADIA — Dustin Derousseau scored 17 points and Brett Pierce added 12 as the Timberwolves (16-5) bounced back from their loss to Central.
Michael Schweisthal led the Raiders (1-20) with 14 points.