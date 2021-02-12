High school basketball roundup: Bangor girls top Melrose-Mindoro to set up meeting with Cashton in regional final

BANGOR — The Bangor High School girls basketball team set up a third meeting with Cashton this season by ending Melrose-Mindoro’s season short of the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 2017.
The top-seeded and third-ranked Cardinals (16-2) beat the Mustangs (12-8) 66-50 on Friday — their second win over Melrose-Mindoro this season — to qualify for a regional final against Cashton on Saturday.
Bangor, which will host the Eagles in an effort to get to the sectional semifinals, was led by Haley Jones and her 16 points. Jones scored eight points in each half, and junior Madeline Janisch added 12 points.
Melrose-Mindoro, which qualified for the past three Division 3 championship games, was led by senior Teagan Frey’s game-high 25. Frey scored 15 points in the first half.
Cashton 57, Onalaska Luther 55
CASHTON — The Eagles qualified for a regional final when Annie Schreier made two free throws to snap a 55-55 tie with 2.3 seconds left.
Sophomore Braylee Hyatt scored 24 points for Cashton (13-6), which has won two straight games since losing three in a row late in the regular season. Senior Adelynn Hyatt added 13 points for the Eagles, who trailed 31-21 at halftime.
The Knights (7-9) were led by junior Rachel Koenig’s 16 points and sophomore Hannah Matzke’s 14.
Blair-Taylor 81, Whitehall 46
BLAIR — The second-seeded Wildcats earned a championship game against top-seeded C-FC by taking care of the Norse.
Sophomore Lindsay Steien scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Blair-Taylor (17-3), which plays at C-FC (15-3) on Saturday. The teams split two regular-season games, with the Wildcats winning the first 66-65, and the Pirates the second 75-61.
Sophomore Abby Thompson added 18 points and seven rebounds for Blair-Taylor, which has won eight of its past nine games. Chloe Wagner also scored 10 for the sixth-ranked Wildcats.
Division 1
Wisconsin Rapids 58, Central 39
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Fourth-seeded Central (6-5) was eliminated, but no details were reported.
Division 3
Westby 66, River Valley 29
WESTBY — The top-seeded Norsemen (10-5) advanced to host third-seeded Lodi in a regional final on Saturday.
Sophomore Jayda Berg scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the first half for Westby, which outscored River Valley by 15 points in the first half and 12 in the second.
Senior Alli Weninger added 15 points and sophomore Hanna Nelson and senior Grace Hebel 10 apiece for the Norsemen. Weninger made three 3-pointers, while Berg and Nelson hit two each.
Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 40
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The top-seeded Blackhawks (16-2) advanced to Saturday’s regional final against second-seeded New Glarus.
Division 5
La Farge 48, De Soto 30
LA FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates (7-6) had their season end on a three-game losing streak, but no details were reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Sparta 47, Logan 37
SPARTA — The Spartans (4-12, 1-6) picked up their first conference win behind a 15-point performance by Brian Sanchez, who also had seven rebounds.
The Rangers (2-6, 1-5) were led by junior Keenan Hass, who had 17 points and five rebounds.
Coulee
G-E-T 54, Westby 46
GALESVILLE — Freshman Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 24 points as the Red Hawks (3-9, 3-5) won their second straight game by playing for the first time since Jan. 25.
Senior Sawyer Schmidt added 12 points for G-E-T.
Hudson Lipski scored 19 and Gavin Bergdahl 13 for Westby (2-14, 0-11).
SWC
Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 45
PLATTEVILLE — The Blackhawks (5-9, 4-5) have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Nonconference
Menomonie 60, Holmen 57
HOLMEN — Sophomore Reid Tengblad scored 15 points for the Vikings (6-5), who lost their second game in a row.
Sophomore Drew Tangblad made two 3-pointers and added 12 points for Holmen, which also received 10 from senior Mason Hammes.