High school basketball roundup: Bangor girls top Melrose-Mindoro to set up meeting with Cashton in regional final

BANGOR — The Bangor High School girls basketball team set up a third meeting with Cashton this season by ending Melrose-Mindoro’s season short of the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 2017.

The top-seeded and third-ranked Cardinals (16-2) beat the Mustangs (12-8) 66-50 on Friday — their second win over Melrose-Mindoro this season — to qualify for a regional final against Cashton on Saturday.

Bangor, which will host the Eagles in an effort to get to the sectional semifinals, was led by Haley Jones and her 16 points. Jones scored eight points in each half, and junior Madeline Janisch added 12 points.

Melrose-Mindoro, which qualified for the past three Division 3 championship games, was led by senior Teagan Frey’s game-high 25. Frey scored 15 points in the first half.

Cashton 57, Onalaska Luther 55

CASHTON — The Eagles qualified for a regional final when Annie Schreier made two free throws to snap a 55-55 tie with 2.3 seconds left.

Sophomore Braylee Hyatt scored 24 points for Cashton (13-6), which has won two straight games since losing three in a row late in the regular season. Senior Adelynn Hyatt added 13 points for the Eagles, who trailed 31-21 at halftime.