 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school basketball roundup: Ella Plueger hits late 3 to lift Tomah girls over Sparta
alert top story

High school basketball roundup: Ella Plueger hits late 3 to lift Tomah girls over Sparta

{{featured_button_text}}

TOMAH — Ella Plueger hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 24 seconds left to lift the Tomah High School girls basketball team to a 43-42 win over MVC rival Sparta on Monday night.

The Spartans (0-1, 0-1) had multiple opportunities to tie the game or retake the lead but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Plueger, a senior guard, scored a game-high 15 points while teammates Lexi Spiers had seven and Lauren Noth had six.

The Timberwolves, who led 23-15 at the half, have won back-to-back games and improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Sparta was led by junior Taneea Henderson (12 points) and senior Callie Ziebell (nine points).

Scenic Bluffs

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cashton 76, New Lisbon 26

CASHTON — Behind 24 points from sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt and 22 from senior guard Adelynn Hyatt, the Eagles improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Cashton senior forward Annie Schreier was also in double figures with 18 points.

Braylee and Adelynn Hyatt combined for 33 of their points in the first half as the Eagles built a 43-17 lead.

Nonconference

Westby 59, Weston 22

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Norsemen won their season opener, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News