High school basketball roundup: Ella Plueger hits late 3 to lift Tomah girls over Sparta

TOMAH — Ella Plueger hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 24 seconds left to lift the Tomah High School girls basketball team to a 43-42 win over MVC rival Sparta on Monday night.

The Spartans (0-1, 0-1) had multiple opportunities to tie the game or retake the lead but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Plueger, a senior guard, scored a game-high 15 points while teammates Lexi Spiers had seven and Lauren Noth had six.

The Timberwolves, who led 23-15 at the half, have won back-to-back games and improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Sparta was led by junior Taneea Henderson (12 points) and senior Callie Ziebell (nine points).

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 76, New Lisbon 26

CASHTON — Behind 24 points from sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt and 22 from senior guard Adelynn Hyatt, the Eagles improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Cashton senior forward Annie Schreier was also in double figures with 18 points.