High school basketball roundup: Ella Plueger hits late 3 to lift Tomah girls over Sparta

TOMAH — Ella Plueger hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 24 seconds left to lift the Tomah High School girls basketball team to a 43-42 win over MVC rival Sparta on Monday night.
The Spartans (0-1, 0-1) had multiple opportunities to tie the game or retake the lead but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Plueger, a senior guard, scored a game-high 15 points while teammates Lexi Spiers had seven and Lauren Noth had six.
The Timberwolves, who led 23-15 at the half, have won back-to-back games and improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
Sparta was led by junior Taneea Henderson (12 points) and senior Callie Ziebell (nine points).
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 76, New Lisbon 26
CASHTON — Behind 24 points from sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt and 22 from senior guard Adelynn Hyatt, the Eagles improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Cashton senior forward Annie Schreier was also in double figures with 18 points.
Braylee and Adelynn Hyatt combined for 33 of their points in the first half as the Eagles built a 43-17 lead.
Nonconference
Westby 59, Weston 22
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Norsemen won their season opener, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
