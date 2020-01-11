High school basketball roundup: Holmen girls basketball team blasts Tomah

HOLMEN -- The Holmen High School girls basketball team got one injured player back on Friday, but continued to play without another in a 64-24 MVC victory over Tomah on Friday.

The Vikings (7-3, 2-2) won their second straight game when junior Haley Valiska returned from a five-game absence to score 14 points. Senior Sydney Jahr, Holmen’s top scorer and rebounder, is still out as the Vikings prepare to host top-ranked and first-place Aquinas (11-1, 4-0) on Monday.

Junior Lexie Jeffers and sophomore Ellie Kline each scored 10 points to back up Valiska’s performance.

Onalaska 66, Sparta 48

SPARTA — Senior Lexi Miller made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points for the Hilltoppers (8-2, 3-1), who moved into sole possession of second place in the conference.

Onalaska, ranked sixth in Division 2, also received 11 points from sophomore Emma Breidenbach and nine from junior Molly Garrity.

Coulee

West Salem 71, Viroqua 22