High school basketball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls throttle Boscobel in Division 4 regional

Big nights from Jacy Weisbrod, Shea Bahr and Macy Donarski led the Aquinas High School girls basketball team to a 79-44 win over visiting Boscobel in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday night.

Weisbrod, a Northern Colorado commit, made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points, five rebounds and four steals; Bahr also hit six 3s and totaled 22 points, five rebounds and four assists; and Donarski, a St. Louis commit, posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 assist to go with four steals and four rebounds.

The second-seeded Blugolds (20-4) made 16 3-pointers as a team and will host sixth-seeded Cuba City, which beat fourth-seeded C-FC, on Saturday night.

Lancaster 58, Onalaska Luther 43

LANCASTER, Wis. — Brianna Zenke made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points, but the fifth-seeded Knights (19-7) couldn’t overcome a 29-21 halftime deficit.

Audrey Zittel and Allie Zittel added eight points apiece for Onalaska Luther, which had 17 turnovers.

Division 3

West Salem 57, Adams-Friendship 29

WEST SALEM — A balanced scoring effort helped the top-seeded Panthers (21-4) start the postseason strong.

Anna McConkey led the way with 11 points, while Megan Johnson had 10, Sam Niemeier added eight and Ella Jordan chipped in seven.

West Salem will host Westby on Saturday.

Westby 35, Wisconsin Dells 33

WISCONSIN DELLS — The fifth-seeded Norsemen (16-10) have won four in a row.

Altoona 55, G-E-T 27

ALTOONA, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Red Hawks (12-14) had their season ended.

Prairie du Chien 69, Evansville 34

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The top-seeded Blackhawks (24-1) will host fifth-seeded Columbus on Saturday.

Division 5

Bangor 46, Loyal 35

BANGOR — The top-seeded Cardinals (24-2) will host fifth-seeded Royall on Saturday.

Blair-Taylor 84, Wonewoc-Center 39

BLAIR — Abby Thompson finished with 23 points and seven steals, while Lindsay Steien had 22 points and seven assists for the second-seeded Wildcats (25-1).

Chloe Wagner added nine points for Blair-Taylor, which will host sixth-seeded Eleva-Strum on Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Caledonia 71, La Crescent-Hokah 64

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Iowa State commit Eli King poured in 40 points to power the Warriors (24-1, 10-0) to their seventh straight win.

King had 24 of those points in the second half as Caledonia built on its 30-27 lead, while Jackson Koepke chipped in 10 points.

Carter Todd (19 points), Owen Bentzen (16 points) and Mason Einerwold (12 points) were all in double figures for the Lancers (16-7, 10-4).

Nonconference

Chippewa Falls 67, Holmen 46

HOLMEN — Carter Paulson led the Vikings (8-16) with 14 points, while Reid Tengblad added 10.

