High school basketball roundup: Melrose-Mindoro girls win 65th straight conference game
MELROSE — The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team may have had a drastically different look on Tuesday, but that didn’t matter a bit as a new season began.

The Mustangs, who qualified for the past three WIAA Division 4 state championship games, padded a couple of big winning streaks by beating visiting Whitehall 54-42.

Senior Teagan Frey scored a team-high 22 points as Melrose-Mindoro (1-0) won its 65th straight Dairyland Conference game and 55th consecutive home game. Both streaks date back to the 2015-2016 season.

Lilly Radcliffe added nine points and Ashlee Nicolai eight for the Mustangs, who have won 16 games in a row since losing to Division 5 powerhouse Black Hawk last January.

Frey made one of Melrose-Mindoro’s two 3-pointers and was perfect on nine attempts from the free-throw line.

Scenic Bluffs

Wonewoc-Center 52, Brookwood 26

WONEWOC — The Falcons led by three at half before getting outscored 37-8 after the break.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 36, Seneca 30

SENECA — The Pirates won their season opener.

