You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
High school basketball roundup: Prairie du Chien girls take care of Westby
alert
PREP ROUNDUP

High school basketball roundup: Prairie du Chien girls take care of Westby

{{featured_button_text}}

WESTBY — The Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team posted its fourth straight victory by beating Westby 48-36 on Thursday.

The Blackhawks (8-2) were led by junior guard Macey Banasik, who made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 16 points. She had 10 of those points as Prairie du Chien built a 29-13 lead after one half.

Sophomore Lily Krahn added 10 points and sophomore Allison Allbee seven for the Blackhawks, who have won seven of their last eight games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Cashton 65, Independence 26

CASHTON — Senior Kristt Hilden made a couple of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points for the Eagles (4-2), who have won two of their last three games.

Senior Trevin Freit added 16 points and junior Jarret Carpenter 12 for Cashton, which plays at unbeaten Bangor on Thursday.

Ellsworth 78, Melrose-Mindoro 54

MELROSE — Junior Blake Christianson had 10 of his team-high 18 in the second half for the Mustangs (4-3), who faced a 41-21 deficit by halftime.

Jay Arzt added nine and Tristan McRoberts seven for Melrose-Mindoro.

Stewartville 88, Houston 68

HOUSTON, Minn. — Senior Alex Van Gundy had 23 points to lead the Hurricanes (6-5), who lost their second straight game after a four-game winning streak.

Seniors Mikkel Schutte and Caiden Danielson added 16 points a piece for Houston, which never found a solution for Stewartville's Will Tschetter's game-high 45.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News