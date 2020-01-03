High school basketball roundup: Prairie du Chien girls take care of Westby

WESTBY — The Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team posted its fourth straight victory by beating Westby 48-36 on Thursday.

The Blackhawks (8-2) were led by junior guard Macey Banasik, who made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 16 points. She had 10 of those points as Prairie du Chien built a 29-13 lead after one half.

Sophomore Lily Krahn added 10 points and sophomore Allison Allbee seven for the Blackhawks, who have won seven of their last eight games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Cashton 65, Independence 26

CASHTON — Senior Kristt Hilden made a couple of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points for the Eagles (4-2), who have won two of their last three games.

Senior Trevin Freit added 16 points and junior Jarret Carpenter 12 for Cashton, which plays at unbeaten Bangor on Thursday.

Ellsworth 78, Melrose-Mindoro 54