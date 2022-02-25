High school basketball roundup: West Salem boys clinch Coulee title outright

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys basketball team clinched the Coulee Conference title outright with a 92-46 win over Arcadia on Thursday night.

The Panthers (22-1, 11-0), who are the top-ranked team in Division 3 by The Associated Press, have now won 11 straight games since falling to Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 15.

Carson Koepnick made two 3-pointers and finished with 1 game-high 18 points for West Salem, while Peter Lattos added 13 points and Jack Hehli had 10.

Trev Bjorge led the Raiders (4-20, 2-10) with 10 points.

Onalaska Luther 71, G-E-T 44

GALESVILLE — The Knights (21-2, 10-2) had four players in double figures, including a game-high 23 points from Kodi Miller, as they ran their winning streak to nine games despite Gavin Proudfoot not playing.

Isaiah Schwicthenberg added 13 points for Onalaska Luther, which is ranked eighth in Division 4 and whose only losses have come to West Salem. Logan Bahr chipped in 12 points, and Gabe Huelskamp had 10.

Miller and Huelskamp each made two 3-pointers, and Miller grabbed nine rebounds.

Cody Schmitz led the Red Hawks (10-13, 5-6) with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Will Mack added nine points.

Black River Falls 68, Westby 51

WESTBY — The Tigers (11-11, 6-6) clinched at least a tie for third place in the conference behind productive nights from Evan Anderson and Trey Cowley.

Anderson made two 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points, while Cowley made four 3s and had 19 points.

Cale Griffin made two 3s and led the Norsemen (10-14, 4-8) with 12 points, and Hudson Lipski made three 3s and added 10 points.

MVC

Onalaska 56, Holmen 46

ONALASKA — A balanced scoring effort helped the Hilltoppers (17-5, 8-4) clinch a tie with Aquinas for second place in the conference.

T.J. Stuttley led Onalaska with 15 points, while Nick Odom and Adam Skifton added 10 apiece.

The Vikings (8-15, 5-7) were paced by Drew Tengblad’s 11 points.

Logan 63, Sparta 61

SPARTA — The Rangers came back from a 10-point deficit in the second half as they snapped a five-game skid.

Justis Arellano led Logan (6-18, 3-9) with 19 points, Keenan Hass finished with 16 points, and Eli Stovall contributed 15 points.

The Spartans dropped to 4-19 overall and 0-12 in the conference.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 93, New Lisbon 60

CASHTON — Connor Butzler poured in a game-high 30 points, and the Eagles (18-6, 11-3) secured a second-place finish in the conference.

Presley Brueggen and Bowdy Dempsey were also in double figures for Cashton, with 19 and 12 points, respectively.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 51, Blair-Taylor 49

BLAIR — The Mustangs improved to 15-9 overall and 12-3 in the conference, while the Wildcats fell to 15-9 and 9-6.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, De Soto 49

DE SOTO — Tanner Pedretti led the Pirates (11-12, 7-7) with 18 points, while Landon Pedretti added 12.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 40

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks improved to 8-16 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MSHSL Section 1AA

Caledonia 63, Blooming Prairie 33

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Ava Privet scored 13 points and Alexis Schroeder had 11 as the seventh-seeded Warriors (17-10) advanced to play second-seeded Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday.

Privet made three 3-pointers, while Schroeder made two. Paige Klug also hit a pair of 3s and finished with eight points.

Chatfield 61, La Crescent-Hokah 44

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The ninth-seeded Lancers (13-12) had their season come to a close.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0