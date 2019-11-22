WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team wasn’t about to let a loss against Onalaska on Tuesday impact its performance on Thursday evening.
The Panthers (1-1) jumped out of the gates early and held on to defeat visiting Osseo-Fairchild 55-50 in a nonconference matchup.
The game started fast, and ended with West Salem leading 36-18 after the first half.
Sophomore Ella Jordan led the first-half efforts with 14 points and scored two more in the second half for a team-high 16 points. Junior Maddie Quick followed with 11 points and made three 3-pointers.
Osseo-Fairchild was led by Brooke McClure’s 17 points, nine of which came from free throws.
Arcadia 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 32
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Arcadia (1-0) won its season opener against Cochrane-Fountain City (0-1) by more than 30 points.
Ellie Hoesley started out hot with 14 points in the first half to help bring the Raiders ahead 30-20 entering the second. Hoesley scored four more to round the night out at 18, and Linzy Sendelbach added in 12 points with five in the first half and seven in the second.
The Pirates were led by Emma Baures 17 points, which include five 3-pointers.
Brookwood 52, La Farge 42
You have free articles remaining.
LA FARGE, Wis. — The Falcons (1-1) were trailing by three points at the half, then turned the deficit into a double-figure win.
Noemi Nicholas led Brookwood with 16 points, and Samantha Atteln followed with 10.
Maddy Bentzen had 15 points for La Farge (0-2) after recording 10 in the first half.
Viroqua 34, De Soto 17
DE SOTO — Junior Jessica Tryggestad scored 12 points to lead the Blackhawks past the Pirates.
Camryn Venner scored six points to lead De Soto, which trailed 12-8 at halftime.
Caledonia 69, Spring Grove 34
CALEDONIA — The Warriors allowed Spring Grove just four points in the second half to pull off a 35-point win.
Caledonia had four double-figure scorers, and Alexis Schroeder led the way with six 3-pointers and 23 points. Haley Jennings and Kailey Banse each tallied 15 points.