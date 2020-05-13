High school basketball: Ryan Meyer named Holmen boys head coach

Meyer has long aspired to be a coach and originally majored in education at Viterbo, where he also played basketball for a season, with hopes of following that dream. He changed majors to business management — he owns Greater Than Gear, a Holmen company that sells uniforms to sports teams — and thought that goal might have been just out of reach.

But Meyer stayed around the game after graduating from Viterbo in 2011 — and around Blank. Meyer helped out at Holmen’s basketball camps, and Blank often asked him if he’d like to join his staff as an assistant. Ahead of the 2018-19 season, Meyer said yes.

“At the time, I was just hoping I would get to be a part of the program for a long time,” Meyer said. “... Being a part of this program was my main goal. I wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else.”

Just two years later, he’s the head of the program. The decision to apply for the position after Blank stepped down was an easy one, Meyer said, especially after players asked him if he was interested.

“That meant a lot to know that they would want me to be their coach,” Meyer said. “I didn’t really hesitate.”