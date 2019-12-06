High school basketball: Sam Zwieg picks up first career win as La Crosse Logan beats Onalaska Luther

ONALASKA — Logan High School boys basketball coach Sam Zwieg was all smiles as he shook hands with his assistant coaches and the Ranger faithful who made their way down to the court after Thursday night’s game at Onalaska Luther, and the post-game celebrations in Logan’s locker room could be heard from the hallway.
“Coach Z,” Logan senior Jhakai Funches said with a smile, “that’s my boy.”
Zwieg picked up his first career win as the Rangers, behind double-doubles from Funches and fellow senior Jacksun Hamilton, handily defeated the Knights — who were playing without leading scorer Joey McNamara, who broke his nose against Tomah on Tuesday — 63-37.
“It feels awesome,” Zwieg said. “It’s really awesome for the kids. That’s really what it’s all about. … For us to get our first win is awesome.”
“Before last game (at West Salem), we said this is for Coach (Zwieg). It didn’t turn out well,” Hamilton added. “We said the same thing this game. We came out with that rage from the loss and just got the win for Coach.”
That energy was apparent across the board for Logan (1-1), but Funches and Hamilton set the tone. Funches scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Hamilton added 17 points and 17 rebounds.
Funches was able to get into the paint almost at will and converted most of those opportunities. If he didn’t, another Ranger was seemingly always there for the offensive rebound. Logan pulled down 20 offensive rebounds, eight of which came from Hamilton, and scored 46 points in the paint to Luther’s 14.
“(Funches) and Hamilton were very strong, very, very strong players,” said Luther coach Brad Schaper, whose team fell to 0-2. “It’s kind of the difference between the MVC and the Coulee a little bit right there and Divisions 2 and 4. Those two kids are really gifted.”
You have free articles remaining.
Still, the Knights kept the game close early and went up 9-6 after a strong drive and layup from Lyndon Byus. But Logan responded with an 11-2 run to go up 17-11, a lead the Rangers didn’t give up. Funches sparked the run with a 3-pointer from the corner and a three-point play a few possessions later, and Hamilton capped it with a tough bucket in the paint.
Funches and Hamilton were quick to give the other credit after the game.
“We’re very, very lucky. There’s not many teams in the conference that have a guy like Jacksun,” Funches said.
“That’s just normal Jhakai,” Hamilton said. “He’s always been a scorer, leader, going hard every play, defending, always rebounding, has that fire in his eyes.”
The Rangers led 32-19 at half and by as many as 31 in the second half.
Senior guard Brandon Stadtler led the Knights, who shot just 20 percent from the floor, in points and rebounds with eight apiece. Byus added six points and six boards.
Logan is back in action Tuesday when it plays Eau Claire North. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Luther plays at G-E-T at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.