High school basketball: Sam Zwieg picks up first career win as La Crosse Logan beats Onalaska Luther

ONALASKA — Logan High School boys basketball coach Sam Zwieg was all smiles as he shook hands with his assistant coaches and the Ranger faithful who made their way down to the court after Thursday night’s game at Onalaska Luther, and the post-game celebrations in Logan’s locker room could be heard from the hallway.

“Coach Z,” Logan senior Jhakai Funches said with a smile, “that’s my boy.”

Zwieg picked up his first career win as the Rangers, behind double-doubles from Funches and fellow senior Jacksun Hamilton, handily defeated the Knights — who were playing without leading scorer Joey McNamara, who broke his nose against Tomah on Tuesday — 63-37.

“It feels awesome,” Zwieg said. “It’s really awesome for the kids. That’s really what it’s all about. … For us to get our first win is awesome.”

“Before last game (at West Salem), we said this is for Coach (Zwieg). It didn’t turn out well,” Hamilton added. “We said the same thing this game. We came out with that rage from the loss and just got the win for Coach.”

That energy was apparent across the board for Logan (1-1), but Funches and Hamilton set the tone. Funches scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Hamilton added 17 points and 17 rebounds.