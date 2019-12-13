High school basketball: Schwartzhoff, Todd lead La Crescent-Hokah over Lewiston-Altura

“But yeah, when we get it into those two guys, they definitely take over. They play well together and they play off one another very well.”

It took a big effort from Schwartzhoff and Todd, and two key 3-point bombs from sophomore guard Cody Kowalski (8 points), to fend off a determined Lewiston-Altura team.

The Cardinals, who trailed by 11 at one point in the first half, used a 11-2 run to take a 38-36 lead into the locker room at the half. Gunner Reed, a hard-nosed senior forward, scored 14 of his team-best 18 points in the opening 18 minutes.

But La Crescent made several key adjustments at the half, opting to keep Schwartzhoff in the paint more in the second half, and take advantage of his 6-foot-7 frame.

“Once we recognized their zone, we kind of set up some things (differently). We have a bit of an X-action, so we got time at halftime to talk it over,” said Schwartzhoff, who was 2-for-4 from 3-point territory in the first half, but didn’t attempt a 3 in the second.

“I think we diced it up pretty good in the second half. Starting out, we got open looks, we got good 3s, we had a good inside-out game.

I think just the halftime break was real beneficial for us.”