High school basketball: Second-ranked La Crosse Central boys complete sweep of Tomah

Davis made 10 of 14 shots, went 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and made 7 of 8 free throws as the Red Raiders beat the Timberwolves for the 21st time in a row.

"If they are comfortable offensively, they are going to make shots," Central coach Todd Fergot said of the Timberwolves, who are 15-1 in games not against the top two Division 2 teams in the state — Central and Onalaska. "We wanted to try and make them play a a faster pace than they normally do, and we thought that was a key to the game."

Tomah took the lead on two occasions early in the game, and Kade Gnewikow's free throws with 9 minutes, 32 seconds left gave his team an 11-8 advantage.

But Jordan Davis followed that with his first basket of the game — a 3-pointer — to tie the score before Johnny Davis was fouled under the basket while tied with King for the record.

The ensuing free throws broke that tie and were part of a 15-0 run that put the Red Raiders firmly in control. Jordan Davis had three steals and nine of his 15 points during that run.

It set Central on the path it needed to find after losing to the Hilltoppers for the second time.