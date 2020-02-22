High school basketball: Second-ranked La Crosse Central boys complete sweep of Tomah

The anticipated play didn't come on a fast break, and it wasn't lost in a whirlwind of a play.
Johnny Davis stood on the free-throw line after being fouled and got to soak in the seconds before during and after he became the leading scorer in Central High School basketball history.
"I'm just happy I made the shot," Davis said with a smile.
He made them both. Those two shots not only pushed Davis past Kobe King's scoring record, they put the Red Raiders ahead of Tomah for good in a 72-37 MVC victory at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Friday.
Davis scored 29 points to run his career total to 2,083, and second-ranked Central (16-5, 9-2) clinched second place in the conference while putting a Tuesday loss to top-ranked Onalaska behind it.
"Coming back after my freshman year with Kobe, I would joke with him that I would break his record," Davis said. "But I never really thought it would happen."
King completed his Central career with 2,060 points and a WIAA Division 2 state championship. Davis was a role player on that team before taking over King's spot as a sophomore.
The points and rebounds have piled up consistently ever since, and the future Wisconsin Badger was on top of his game against the third-place Timberwolves (15-5, 7-4).
Davis made 10 of 14 shots, went 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and made 7 of 8 free throws as the Red Raiders beat the Timberwolves for the 21st time in a row.
"If they are comfortable offensively, they are going to make shots," Central coach Todd Fergot said of the Timberwolves, who are 15-1 in games not against the top two Division 2 teams in the state — Central and Onalaska. "We wanted to try and make them play a a faster pace than they normally do, and we thought that was a key to the game."
Tomah took the lead on two occasions early in the game, and Kade Gnewikow's free throws with 9 minutes, 32 seconds left gave his team an 11-8 advantage.
But Jordan Davis followed that with his first basket of the game — a 3-pointer — to tie the score before Johnny Davis was fouled under the basket while tied with King for the record.
The ensuing free throws broke that tie and were part of a 15-0 run that put the Red Raiders firmly in control. Jordan Davis had three steals and nine of his 15 points during that run.
It set Central on the path it needed to find after losing to the Hilltoppers for the second time.
"Bouncing back the way we did was pretty inspiring," said Jordan Davis, who made 3 of 6 3-pointers and 6 of 10 shots overall. "We had meetings both as a team and one-on-one with coach Fergot to talk about where we were after that (Onalaska) game, and I think they did us some good."
Dustin Derousseau and Isaiah Nick each scored eight points to lead Tomah, which didn't break the 20-point mark in either half and had 19 turnovers.
Johnny Davis added 10 rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots to his stat line, while senior Charlie Masewicz scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.
"I wanted to see more guys contributing, and we got that," Johnny Davis said. "I think Charlie Masewicz played the best game he's played all year, and we need him to keep doing that."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or voia Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX