High school basketball: Short-handed Holmen girls fend off La Crosse Central in OT

Holmen's Emily Porath missed a bonus free throw with 24.4 seconds left before Parcher found teammate Brittney Mislivecek open for the tying 3 with 11 seconds to go.

"It was definitely nerve-racking because we had that lead," Jahr said of the feeling before overtime began. "But I was still really excited, and I think everyone else was, too."

Jahr scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half and four in overtime to lead a team that played without starting guard Ellie Kline and others.

Her two free throws with 2:11 left in overtime gave the Vikings a 42-40 lead, and her assist to a wide open Kelsie Reibel under the basket with 24 seconds left provided the winning margin.

Central (3-2, 2-2) held the ball for long periods twice after Jahr's free throws, and Mislivecek missed a 3-pointer that was rebounded by Maria Jacobson before Reibel's basket. Faced with the two-point deficit, Central called timeout after working the ball around the floor without a shot for 57 seconds, then took another timeout with 49.5 seconds to go after not getting a shot it liked out of the first.

"They were very deliberate with the ball tonight," said Johnson, whose team was comprised of seven varsity players and three additions from the varsity reserve. "I think that actually helped us."