High school basketball: Slow start dooms Onalaska girls in loss to fifth-ranked Reedsburg

ONALASKA — In less than a minute, the Onalaska High School girls basketball team was in a hole.
Reedsburg junior Melissa Dietz knocked down a 3-pointer from near the top of the key on the first possession of Friday night’s game at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse before freshman Sydney Cherney converted an old-fashioned three-point play and junior Mahra Wieman put in an easy two.
Hilltoppers coach Shane Schmeling called a timeout just 57 seconds into the contest, but his team’s eight-point deficit quickly grew.
The Beavers, ranked fifth in Division 2 by the Associated Press, scored 11 of the game’s next 13 points, and Onalaska couldn’t make up the lost ground in a 77-51 nonconference loss.
“No. 1, that’s a really good basketball team,” said Schmeling, whose team had its three-game winning streak snapped. “They move the ball so well, and they’re strong. I mean, the physical strength was a big difference in this game. …
“But, you know, we just didn’t take the floor with the intensity we needed. It was that simple.”
The Hilltoppers (5-2) had four players in double figures — senior Molly Garrity led the way with 12 points while senior Olivia Gamoke and juniors Devyn Schmeling and Emma Breidenbach all had 10 — but those four combined for only 14 points in the first half.
While Onalaska struggled to get into a rhythm offensively — whether because of “needless dribbling,” as Shane Schmeling put it, or errant passes — Reedsburg (8-1) scored early, often and in a variety of ways.
Cherney had a layup in transition to put her team up 19-2 with 13:10 left in the first half and later made two sets of free throws. Wieman and junior Trenna Cherney hit from beyond the arc, and the former finished on a baseline out of bounds play that extended the Beavers’ lead to 32-9 with 5:03 left in the half.
Wieman posted a game-high 22 points, while Sydney Cherney and Dietz added 16 and 13 points, respectively. Trenna Cherney and junior Grace Benish pitched in nine points apiece.
“We have good balance right now,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “We don’t really have to rely on any one player to carry us. We have a lot of players that can score for us, and I think that makes a team very dangerous as you head toward the postseason, which is just a few weeks away.”
The Hilltoppers trailed 40-19 at half, but they worked to trim the deficit out of the locker room.
Devyn Schmeling, who was scoreless in the first half, exploited driving lanes and finished at the basket, which also opened things up for the likes of Breidenbach, junior Ava Smith and freshman Anna Skemp.
Onalaska cut the deficit to 15 points three times but never got any closer.
Shane Schmeling was pleased with the effort and intensity from his team in the second half, but he said the Hilltoppers have plenty of work to do on the defensive end.
“Even in the games we’ve won, you know, we gave up 60 to (Wisconsin) Rapids,” Schmeling said. “We’ve got to be holding people in their 40s. And they probably could have put up 80 or 90 on us tonight.”
Onalaska is back in action Monday, when it plays at MVC foe Holmen.