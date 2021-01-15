High school basketball: Slow start dooms Onalaska girls in loss to fifth-ranked Reedsburg

While Onalaska struggled to get into a rhythm offensively — whether because of “needless dribbling,” as Shane Schmeling put it, or errant passes — Reedsburg (8-1) scored early, often and in a variety of ways.

Cherney had a layup in transition to put her team up 19-2 with 13:10 left in the first half and later made two sets of free throws. Wieman and junior Trenna Cherney hit from beyond the arc, and the former finished on a baseline out of bounds play that extended the Beavers’ lead to 32-9 with 5:03 left in the half.

Wieman posted a game-high 22 points, while Sydney Cherney and Dietz added 16 and 13 points, respectively. Trenna Cherney and junior Grace Benish pitched in nine points apiece.

“We have good balance right now,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “We don’t really have to rely on any one player to carry us. We have a lot of players that can score for us, and I think that makes a team very dangerous as you head toward the postseason, which is just a few weeks away.”

The Hilltoppers trailed 40-19 at half, but they worked to trim the deficit out of the locker room.