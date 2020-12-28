High school basketball: Sparta boys hold off G-E-T

The Spartans built their early lead by shooting well from the perimeter, connecting on 6 of 13 3-point attempts in the first half and finishing with nine 3-pointers.

Sanchez said that he doesn’t really consider Sparta to be primarily a 3-point shooting team, but the Spartants were able to take what the Red Hawks were giving them, especially early on.

“They would close out faster, rotate faster, and we had to adjust to that. Attack the rim and kick it out for an open three and knock it down,” said Sanchez, who made two of Sparta's 3-pointers. “We can shoot the ball, but we were shooting it great today.

"Hopefully, we continue to do that the rest of the season.”

Freshman Cody Schmitz (18 points) and senior Sawyer Schmidt (13 points) helped keep G-E-T in the game, but Sparta had a bit too much offense for the Red Hawks. Freshmen Tamarrein Henderson and Thomas Laufenberg both hit double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Yahnke said that both Henderson and Laufenberg, who start, are talented, hard-working players who have earned their minutes despite the Spartans having so few upperclassmen..