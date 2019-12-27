High school basketball: Sparta boys shake off slow start to deliver Mel.-Min. first loss

WEST SALEM — The first game back from a holiday break always seems to be one of the tougher games of the year. A break from practice and an abundance of sugary sweets and delicious food normally leads to sluggish starts when teams return to the court.
This appeared to be case for Phil Yahnke and his Sparta High School boys basketball team at the West Salem Holiday Classic on Friday afternoon.
“These guys are still thinking about what Santa Claus got them from Christmas,” Yahnke said with a smile. “Too many cookies and holiday ham or something. Sometimes you just have to get on them a little bit.”
But after a friendly reminder from Yahnke, the Spartans shook off that sluggish start and eventually found their groove to cruise to a 66-45 victory over Melrose-Mindoro in front of a good crowd at West Salem High School.
Early in the first half, the Spartans (3-4) were stagnant offensively and struggled to make the open shots against the Mustangs’ (4-1) zone defense. It was not the type of basketball Sparta wanted to play.
“We came out and we weren’t hitting our shots like we normally do and we weren’t moving as well as we should have,” said senior Haydn Guns, who scored a game-high 21 points. “We really stressed that not just from coaches to players, but as players we stressed that to one another. We really just wanted to step it up for each other. Move the ball inside-out and get good shots. We started moving more and we started hitting more.”
Better ball movement helped loosen the middle of the Melrose-Mindoro zone, and when the Mustangs were forced to crash down, the Spartans’ shooters began to make them pay.
It all started to click toward the end of the first half, and Sparta ended the period on a 13-2 run to take a 34-24 halftime lead.
“We were too stagnant on offense, we weren’t playing with a lot of energy, not much movement with cuts or with the ball itself,” Yahnke said. “But once we got moving and we started to put a little pressure on them, then things went a lot better.”
With better offensive action, the Spartans were able to utilize their size advantage.
Ethan Krueger was effective, finishing with 10 points and four rebounds. The same could be said for Brett Stuessel, who added seven points and an eye-popping 14 rebounds, while North Dakota State football commit Cole Wisniewski chipped in six points and was a force on the offensive and defensive end. Brian Sanchez also had himself a solid game with 11 points and four assists. But the Spartans were once again led by Guns.
The senior guard continued his stellar season by posting eight rebounds and three assists to go along with his 21 points. If the Spartans can continue to get this consistent effort from Guns — something he has proven he is capable of doing — in addition to quality contributions from those around him, then the Spartans could be a difficult team to face in the MVC.
“We lost some close games early on, and our own team is a little inexperienced when it comes to varsity basketball,” Yahnke said. “I think those first few games they were trying to get their feet under themselves and realize they have to play with intensity every possession and not just once in a while. … They are getting used to that. The energy, the effort and just taking care of the basketball.”