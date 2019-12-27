High school basketball: Sparta boys shake off slow start to deliver Mel.-Min. first loss

WEST SALEM — The first game back from a holiday break always seems to be one of the tougher games of the year. A break from practice and an abundance of sugary sweets and delicious food normally leads to sluggish starts when teams return to the court.

This appeared to be case for Phil Yahnke and his Sparta High School boys basketball team at the West Salem Holiday Classic on Friday afternoon.

“These guys are still thinking about what Santa Claus got them from Christmas,” Yahnke said with a smile. “Too many cookies and holiday ham or something. Sometimes you just have to get on them a little bit.”

But after a friendly reminder from Yahnke, the Spartans shook off that sluggish start and eventually found their groove to cruise to a 66-45 victory over Melrose-Mindoro in front of a good crowd at West Salem High School.

Early in the first half, the Spartans (3-4) were stagnant offensively and struggled to make the open shots against the Mustangs’ (4-1) zone defense. It was not the type of basketball Sparta wanted to play.