High school basketball: Stuttley joins 1,000 point club, Hilltoppers roll over Sparta on Senior Night

To add to the eventful evening, Stuttley joined the 1,000-point club with a baseline dunk in the first half on what was almost a highlight-reel play. After just missing the connection on a backdoor lob pass, Stuttley gathered and dunked emphatically to reach the milestone.

As important as joining that prestigious club was to Stuttley, he said that he and his Onalaska teammates have bigger fish to fry.

“I was just trying to score,” said Stuttley, a MSU-Mankato recruit. “It’s a big deal, and it was one of my goals that I wanted to achieve in my high school career, but we have more goals to achieve this season.”

Stuttley was also quick to credit the likes of Helixon and Valk for their efforts in helping to get the Hilltoppers get to where they want to be.

“They give us really good looks on the scout team, and it’s fun having them around,” said Stuttley. “We have a good culture and we all love when everyone plays good.”

Players like Stuttley, Arenz and Sam Kick sat on the bench most of the second half, allowing Kowal to go deep into his bench. 12 different players scored for Onalaska.