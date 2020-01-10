High school basketball: Taylor Theusch scores 1,000th career point as La Crosse Aquinas girls blow out Edgewood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aquinas (11-1) was 15-of-30 shooting from beyond the arc — Weisbrod (five) and Lexi Donarski (two) joined Theusch in knocking down multiple 3s — and came up with 18 steals.

“I thought our defensive intensity was where it needed to be right away,” Dave Donarski said. “... Some of the things we’re doing defensively (in practice), we actually saw it show up today.”

But, like Theusch, it took some time for the Blugolds to warm up on the offensive end. Dave Donarski called a timeout early in the first half, which seemed to energize his team, particularly Weisbrod and Macy Donarski. The pair combined for a 12-0 run that put Aquinas up 17-2 with about 13 minutes, 20 second left in the half.

“(Weisbrod and Macy Donarski were) enormous, and they’re our future.” Dave Donarski said. “So it was nice to see them kind of jelling, too.”

Edgewood (7-5) cut the deficit to single digits multiple times, but the Blugolds had another gear. Stingy defense and quick hands led to steals and layups. Theusch led a 3-point barrage. Even when the Crusaders scored, Aquinas seemed to get transition baskets at will.

A nine-point lead ballooned to a 29-point lead when Lexi Donarski hit a triple with about 5:30 left in the first half.